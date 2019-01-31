VelocityEHS Ranks as Best Place to Work by Built In Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, has been named a Best Place to Work by Built In Chicago, an online community for Chicago-area technology companies and their employees. The annual list rates companies on their culture, employee compensation and benefit offerings. VelocityEHS stood out for its excellent work perks and benefits, which include top-quality health care packages, generous PTO and paid volunteer time opportunities, as well as engaging professional development training programs.



“Chicago is a highly competitive career market, so it’s important that we cultivate a great culture and work environment for employees,” said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. “By nature of working at an EHS company, our employees dedicate their time to helping others perform their jobs safely and healthfully, so we feel it’s our responsibility to do the same for them by creating a supportive, caring workplace that really helps them succeed. For us that consists of many things, such as flexible PTO and consultative resources for better understanding healthcare and 401k benefits.”

Headquartered in downtown Chicago, VelocityEHS is the largest and fastest growing EHS software company in the world. Through its award-winning, cloud-based EHS Management Software Platform and innovative mobile products, EHS professionals are able to safeguard employees and better understand their complex compliance obligations. With over 14,000 active customers worldwide, more businesses trust VelocityEHS than any other industry software provider. Visit www.EHS.com to learn more.

In addition to Chicago, VelocityEHS also has global offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Oakville, Canada; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. Its Ann Arbor office was recently named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, while the Oakville location has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers at Mediacorp Canada Inc.

