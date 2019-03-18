Velodyne Demonstrates Lidar Solution for Rich Perception Data Collection on NVIDIA DRIVE Platform

Velodyne
Lidar, Inc. today announced its surround-view lidar solutions for
collecting rich perception data in testing and validation are available
on the NVIDIA DRIVE™ autonomous driving platform--allowing full,
360-degree perception in real time, facilitating highly accurate
localization and path-planning capabilities.
Proven through learning from millions of road miles, Velodyne sensors help determine the safest way to navigate and direct a self-driving vehicle. (Photo: Business Wire)
Velodyne sensors’ characteristics are also available on NVIDIA DRIVE
Constellation™, an open, scalable simulation platform that enables
large-scale, bit-accurate hardware-in-the-loop testing of AVs. The
solution’s DRIVE Sim™ software simulates lidar and other sensors,
recreating a self-driving car’s inputs with high fidelity in the virtual
world.
“Velodyne and NVIDIA are at the forefront delivering the high-resolution
sensing and high-performance computing needed for autonomous driving,”
said Mike Jellen, president and chief commercial officer of Velodyne
Lidar. “As an NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem partner, our intelligent lidar
sensors are foundational to advance vehicle autonomy, safety, and driver
assistance systems at leading global manufacturers.”
Velodyne provides the industry’s broadest portfolio of lidar solutions,
which spans the full product range required for advanced driver
assistance and autonomy by automotive OEMs, truck OEMs, delivery
manufacturers, and Tier 1 suppliers. Proven through learning from
millions of road miles, Velodyne sensors help determine the safest way
to navigate and direct a self-driving vehicle. The addition of Velodyne
sensors enhances Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)
features including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise
Control (ACC), and Lane Keep Assist (LKA).
“Velodyne’s lidar sensors help deliver the intelligence to enable
automated driving systems and roadway safety by detecting more objects
and presenting vehicles with more in-depth views of their surrounding
environments,” said Glenn Schuster, senior director of sensor ecosystem
development at NVIDIA.
NVIDIA’S GPU Technology Conference
Velodyne Lidar is exhibiting at NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC)
in San Jose, Calif., March 19 – 21. GTC is a global conference series
providing training, insights, and direct access to experts on the
hottest topics in computing today. Velodyne experts will be available at
the conference to discuss lidar solutions and how they support NVIDIA’s
platforms.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne provides the smartest, most powerful lidar solutions for
autonomy and driver assistance. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San
Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of
breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. In 2005, Velodyne’s Founder and
CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems,
revolutionizing perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility,
mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product
line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the
cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the perfect for L4-L5
autonomy Alpha Puck™, the ultra-wide angle VelaDome™, the ADAS-optimized
Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.
