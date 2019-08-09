Log in
Velodyne Lidar Announces Breakthrough Sensor for Autonomous Systems, Puck 32MR™

08/09/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Delivers High-Resolution, Real-Time Lidar for Mobile Robots, Shuttles and More

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today introduced the Puck 32MR™ sensor to address key markets in the autonomous industry. This product offers a cost-effective perception solution for low speed autonomous markets including industrial vehicles, robotics, shuttles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Puck 32MR bolsters Velodyne’s robust portfolio of patented sensor technology, delivering rich perception data for mid-range applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005376/en/

The Velodyne Puck 32MR™ bolsters Velodyne’s robust portfolio of patented sensor technology, delivering rich perception data for mid-range applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to featuring Velodyne’s patented surround-view perception capability, the Puck 32MR boasts a range of 120 meters and a 40-degree vertical field of view to enable navigation in unfamiliar and dynamic settings. Generating a high-resolution point cloud with minimal noise in all light conditions, the Puck 32MR accurately detects crosswalks, curbs, vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles and obstacles for safe and efficient operation in roadway, commercial and industrial use cases. Along with outstanding perception performance, this sensor delivers reliability and durability in a compact form factor.

“We are proud to announce the Puck 32MR as the latest addition to our broad array of lidar products,” said Anand Gopalan, Chief Technology Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “Velodyne continues to innovate lidar technologies that empower autonomous solutions on a global scale. This product fills a need for an affordable mid-range sensor, which our customers expressed, and we took to heart. We strive to meet our customers’ needs, and the Puck 32MR is another example of our versatility within an evolving industry.”

The Puck 32MR is designed for power-efficiency to extend vehicle operating time within broad temperature and environmental ranges without the need for active cooling. The sensor uses proven 905 nanometer (nm), Class 1 eye-safe technology and is assembled in Velodyne’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Puck 32MR is designed for scalability and priced attractively for volume customers. Velodyne provides world-class technical support for the sensor across North America, Europe and Asia.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Puck™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™ and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.


© Business Wire 2019
