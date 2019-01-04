Velodyne Lidar to Present Breakthrough Technology for Autonomy and Driver Assistance at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019

In advance of CES, Velodyne
Lidar, Inc. today introduced trailblazing technology that will serve
as the cornerstone of future advanced driving safety systems. The new
products strengthen Velodyne’s position as the industry leader in
providing the smartest, most powerful lidar solutions for vehicle
autonomy and driver assistance.
Velodyne unveiled the VelaDome™, a compact embeddable lidar that
provides an ultra-wide 180° x 180° image for near-object avoidance.
Velodyne also introduced Vella™, breakthrough software that establishes
its directional view Velarray™ lidar sensor as an integral component for
advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
“With these new products, Velodyne’s robust solution portfolio meets the
entire range of lidar needs for autonomy and driver assistance,” said
Anand Gopalan, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Velodyne Lidar.
“David Hall first deployed vehicle software in 2004 as part of the DARPA
Challenges. Over the last 15 years, Velodyne has continued to add
intelligence to our sensors, enabling a variety of lidar sensing
capabilities that allow our customers to detect more objects and offer
cars a more detailed view of their surroundings. Now we will take it
even further and our new software, which was developed in close
collaboration with our lidar hardware experts, will enable a seamlessly
integrated ADAS solution powered by our lidars.”
The Lidar Assistant (Vella): Software that Revolutionizes ADAS
Performance
Velodyne presented a groundbreaking advanced driver assistance solution
that builds upon its directional view Velarray sensor. Vastly superior
to existing approaches that utilize camera+radar, this solution will
revolutionize advanced driver assistance functionalities currently on
the market, such as Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Automatic Emergency
Braking (AEB), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).
VelaDome: Close-Range Precision
The VelaDome’s game-changing hemispherical field of view and
high-density image present a quantum leap in pedestrian, cyclist, and
blind-spot detection. The compact sensor is ideal for a variety of
mounting and styling options. Powered by Velodyne’s patented Micro Lidar
Array (MLA) technology, the VelaDome is optimized for manufacturability
and designed to meet automotive-grade standards. Like all Velodyne
sensors, VelaDome has world-class technical support available across
North America, Europe, and Asia.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne provides the smartest, most powerful lidar solutions for
autonomy and driver assistance. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San
Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of
breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. In 2005, Velodyne’s Founder and
CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems,
revolutionizing perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility,
mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product
line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the
cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the perfect for L4-L5
autonomy Alpha Puck™, the ultra-wide angle VelaDome™, and the
ADAS-optimized Velarray™.
