Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veloxis to Present at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 12:36am CEST

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (NASDAQ: VELO) announced today that CEO Craig Collard will present at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference at 8:00 AM GMT on Thursday, November 15, 2018.  For additional information about the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference please visit: https://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/Conferences/325/413.  

(PRNewsfoto/Veloxis Pharmaceuticals)

About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients.  A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA.  Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.  

For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veloxis-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2018-london-healthcare-conference-300729086.html

SOURCE Veloxis Pharmaceuticals


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:32aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MGT Capital, Applied Optoelectronics, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:30aVILLAGEMD : ’s Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer is Named AAFP’s Robert Graham Physician Executive of 2018
BU
01:30aACME Resources and Rapid Dose Therapeutics Announce Filing of Defence in Court Proceeding Commenced Against Rapid Dose Therapeutics
NE
01:28aRUPEE EFFECT : Tata Motors may hike prices in December, Honda to follow suit
AQ
01:28aIL&FS TRANSPORTATION : New IL&FS  Board does not rule out possibility of fraud
AQ
01:28aAIRASIA BHD : Tata group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran now AirAsia CEO
AQ
01:28aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The business of deciphering facial expressions
PU
01:27aUNION BANK : Unveils Edu360
AQ
01:27aLocals pay Shs1,000 to maintain water source
AQ
01:27aFBN : FBNQuest Wins Multiple Awards
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.