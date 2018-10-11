COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (NASDAQ: VELO) announced today that CEO Craig Collard will present at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference at 8:00 AM GMT on Thursday, November 15, 2018. For additional information about the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference please visit: https://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/Conferences/325/413.

About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.

For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veloxis-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2018-london-healthcare-conference-300729086.html

SOURCE Veloxis Pharmaceuticals