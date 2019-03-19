Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Venafi Survey: 87 Percent of Security Professionals Say World is at Cyberwar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Seventy-two percent believe nation-states have right to ‘hack back’ cybercriminals

Venafi®, the leading provider of machine identity protection, today announced the results of a survey on cyberwar and offensive hacking that evaluated the opinions of 517 IT security professionals attending the RSA Conference 2019. According to the survey, eighty-seven percent of respondents say the world is currently in the middle of a cyberwar.

“It’s clear that security professionals feel under siege,” said Kevin Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence at Venafi. “With the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks targeting businesses, everyone is involved in cyberwar.”

Additional findings include:

  • Seventy-two percent believe nation-states should have the right to “hack back” by targeting cybercriminals who level attacks on their infrastructure.
  • Fifty-eight percent believe private organizations have the right to “hack back.”

Currently, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act prohibits many retaliatory cyber defense methods, including accessing an attackers computer without authorization. The Active Cyber Defense Certainty (ACDC) Act addresses active cybersecurity defense methods and was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives in October 2018. The ACDC Act proposes “to provide a defense to prosecution for fraud and related activity in connection with computers for persons defending against unauthorized intrusions into their computers.”

Bocek added: “Today, private companies do not have a legal right to actively defend themselves against cyberattacks. Even if this type of action were to become legal, most organizations are too optimistic about their abilities to target the correct intruder. Even with the most sophisticated security technology, it’s nearly impossible to be certain about attack attribution because attackers are adept at using a wide range of technologies to mislead security professionals. For many organizations, it would be better to focus on establishing stronger defense mechanisms. We’ve seen excellent growth in cloud, DevOps and machine identity technologies that allow digital business services to be restarted in the event of a breach, effectively delivering a knockout blow against attackers.”

For more information:
https://www.venafi.com/blog/cyber-war-grows-it-time-strike-back

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader in machine identity protection, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, IoT, mobile and SSH. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise – on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT – at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.

With over 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world's most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers; the top five U.S. airlines; the top four credit card issuers; three out of the top four accounting and consulting firms; four of the top five U.S., U.K., Australian and South African banks; and four of the top five U.S. retailers. Venafi is backed by top-tier investors, including TCV, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, QuestMark Partners, Mercato Partners and NextEquity.

For more information, visit: www.venafi.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34aPRECISION DRILLING : Announces Asset Divestitures, Senior Note Redemption and Provides International Contract Update
AQ
08:34aMITSUI : Global company invests in Position Partners to accelerate digital transformation
AQ
08:34aLYDIAN INTERNATIONAL : Announces Resignation of CFO
AQ
08:34aBOEING : Kuwait Airways eyes USD350m in loans
AQ
08:34aIRAN KHODRO D : Exports 1st Cargo of Hybrid Cars to Senegal
AQ
08:34aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Malaysia Appoints New Country President
AQ
08:34aNVIDIA : RTX Ray Tracing-Accelerated Applications Available to Millions of 3D Artists and Designers This Year
AQ
08:34aXIAOMI : Redmi 7 Made Its Way To Malaysia Too; Priced From RM 499
AQ
08:34aStoke Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Stephen Tulipano as Chief Financial Officer
BU
08:34aMedicine Hat College Selects Unit4 to Unify and Modernize Student and Staff Experience
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
2AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG : NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : extends DaSense with Deep Learning Module

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.