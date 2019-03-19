Venafi Survey: 87 Percent of Security Professionals Say World is at Cyberwar

Venafi®,
the leading provider of machine identity protection, today announced the
results of a survey on cyberwar and offensive hacking that evaluated the
opinions of 517 IT security professionals attending the RSA Conference
2019. According to the survey, eighty-seven percent of respondents say
the world is currently in the middle of a cyberwar.
“It’s clear that security professionals feel under siege,” said Kevin
Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence at
Venafi. “With the increasing sophistication and frequency of
cyberattacks targeting businesses, everyone is involved in cyberwar.”
Additional findings include:
-
Seventy-two percent believe nation-states should have the right to
“hack back” by targeting cybercriminals who level attacks on their
infrastructure.
-
Fifty-eight percent believe private organizations have the right to
“hack back.”
Currently, the Computer
Fraud and Abuse Act prohibits many retaliatory cyber defense
methods, including accessing an attackers computer without
authorization. The Active
Cyber Defense Certainty (ACDC) Act addresses
active cybersecurity defense methods and was introduced to the U.S.
House of Representatives in October 2018. The ACDC Act proposes “to
provide a defense to prosecution for fraud and related activity in
connection with computers for persons defending against unauthorized
intrusions into their computers.”
Bocek added: “Today, private companies do not have a legal right to
actively defend themselves against cyberattacks. Even if this type of
action were to become legal, most organizations are too optimistic about
their abilities to target the correct intruder. Even with the most
sophisticated security technology, it’s nearly impossible to be certain
about attack attribution because attackers are adept at using a wide
range of technologies to mislead security professionals. For many
organizations, it would be better to focus on establishing stronger
defense mechanisms. We’ve seen excellent growth in cloud, DevOps and
machine identity technologies that allow digital business services to be
restarted in the event of a breach, effectively delivering a knockout
blow against attackers.”
For more information:
https://www.venafi.com/blog/cyber-war-grows-it-time-strike-back
