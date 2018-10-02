VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals to Present in vitro, in vivo and Phase I Data for cefepime/VNRX-5133 at IDWeek 2018

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will feature its lead clinical antibacterial candidate, cefepime/VNRX-5133, at IDWeek 2018 which is taking place in San Francisco, CA this week from October 3-7, 2018.

VNRX-5133 is an injectable beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that features uniquely potent and selective activity against both serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases. VenatoRx is currently developing VNRX-5133 in a fixed combination with the fourth generation cephalosporin, cefepime. VenatoRx believes that cefepime/VNRX-5133 has the potential to provide a best-in-class broad-spectrum treatment option for infections due to carbapenem resistant pathogens including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (CRPA), bioterror pathogens such as Burkholderia spp. and Salmonella spp. engineerable with serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases, and suspected polymicrobial infections caused by both gram-negative and gram-positive pathogens.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSN272201300019C, and The Wellcome Trust under Award No. 360G-Wellcome-101999/Z/13/Z.

VenatoRx’s poster presentations at IDWeek will take place as follows:

Friday, October 5, 2018

Room: S Poster Hall

12:30pm – 1:45pm PT

Poster Abstract Session: Novel Agents

Poster #1360 – Antimicrobial Activity of Cefepime in Combination with VNRX-5133 Against a Global Collection of Enterobacteriaceae Including Resistant Phenotypes. M. Hackel and D. Sahm.

M. Hackel and D. Sahm. Poster #1370 – Cefepime/VNRX-5133 Broad-Spectrum Activity is Maintained against Emerging KPC- and PDC-Variants in Multidrug Resistant K. pneumoniae and P. aeruginosa. D. Daigle, J. Hamrick, C. Chatwin, N. Kurepina, B. Kreiswirth, R. Shields, A. Oliver, C. Clancy, M. Nguyen, D. Pevear and L. Xerri.

Poster Abstract Session: PK/PD Studies

Poster #1395 – Defining the Magnitude of AUC:MIC Driver for Efficacy of the beta-lactamase Inhibitor VNRX-5133 when combined with Cefepime against KPC- and VIM/NDM-producing Enterobacteriaceae and P. aeruginosa. D. Daigle, S. Vernacchio, L. Xerri and D. Pevear.

D. Daigle, S. Vernacchio, L. Xerri and D. Pevear. Poster #1401 – A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Single and Repeat Doses of VNRX-5133 in Healthy Subjects. B. Geibel, J. Dowell, D. Dickerson and T. Henkel.

B. Geibel, J. Dowell, D. Dickerson and T. Henkel. Poster #1405 – Efficacy of the Human-Simulated Regimen (HSR) of Cefepime (FEP)/VNRX-5133 Combination against Serine beta-lactamase-Producing Gram-negative Bacteria in the Neutropenic Murine Thigh Infection Model. K. Abdelraouf, S. Abuhussain and D. Nicolau.

About VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

VenatoRx is a private pharmaceutical company that is developing a new wave of anti-infective products to address increasing medical needs. VenatoRx’s lead product, VNRX-5133, is an injectable broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that directly inhibits all four Ambler classes of beta-lactamases. In addition, VenatoRx has a broad pipeline of preclinical programs, including a broad-spectrum orally bioavailable BLI, a novel class of Penicillin-Binding Protein (PBP) inhibitors that are impervious to beta-lactamase-driven resistance, and novel antiviral agents. For more information, please visit www.venatorx.com.

