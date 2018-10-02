VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals to Present in vitro, in vivo and Phase I Data for cefepime/VNRX-5133 at IDWeek 2018

VenatoRx
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will feature its lead clinical antibacterial
candidate, cefepime/VNRX-5133,
at IDWeek 2018 which is taking place in San Francisco, CA this week from
October 3-7, 2018.
VNRX-5133 is an injectable beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that features
uniquely potent and selective activity against both serine- and
metallo-beta-lactamases. VenatoRx is currently developing VNRX-5133 in a
fixed combination with the fourth generation cephalosporin, cefepime.
VenatoRx believes that cefepime/VNRX-5133 has the potential to provide a
best-in-class broad-spectrum treatment option for infections due to
carbapenem resistant pathogens including carbapenem-resistant
Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas
aeruginosa (CRPA), bioterror pathogens such as Burkholderia spp.
and Salmonella spp. engineerable with serine- and
metallo-beta-lactamases, and suspected polymicrobial infections caused
by both gram-negative and gram-positive pathogens.
This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from
the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National
Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under
Contract No. HHSN272201300019C, and The
Wellcome Trust under Award No. 360G-Wellcome-101999/Z/13/Z.
VenatoRx’s poster presentations at IDWeek will take place as follows:
Friday, October 5, 2018
Room: S Poster Hall
12:30pm – 1:45pm PT
Poster Abstract Session: Novel Agents
-
Poster
#1360 – Antimicrobial Activity of Cefepime in Combination with
VNRX-5133 Against a Global Collection of Enterobacteriaceae Including
Resistant Phenotypes. M. Hackel and D. Sahm.
-
Poster
#1370 – Cefepime/VNRX-5133 Broad-Spectrum Activity is
Maintained against Emerging KPC- and PDC-Variants in Multidrug
Resistant K. pneumoniae and P. aeruginosa. D. Daigle, J. Hamrick,
C. Chatwin, N. Kurepina, B. Kreiswirth, R. Shields, A. Oliver, C.
Clancy, M. Nguyen, D. Pevear and L. Xerri.
Poster Abstract Session: PK/PD Studies
-
Poster
#1395 – Defining the Magnitude of AUC:MIC Driver for Efficacy
of the beta-lactamase Inhibitor VNRX-5133 when combined with Cefepime
against KPC- and VIM/NDM-producing Enterobacteriaceae and P.
aeruginosa. D. Daigle, S. Vernacchio, L. Xerri and D. Pevear.
-
Poster
#1401 – A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of
the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Single and Repeat Doses of
VNRX-5133 in Healthy Subjects. B. Geibel, J. Dowell, D. Dickerson
and T. Henkel.
-
Poster
#1405 – Efficacy of the Human-Simulated Regimen (HSR) of
Cefepime (FEP)/VNRX-5133 Combination against Serine
beta-lactamase-Producing Gram-negative Bacteria in the Neutropenic
Murine Thigh Infection Model. K. Abdelraouf, S. Abuhussain and D.
Nicolau.
About VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
VenatoRx is a private pharmaceutical company that is developing a new
wave of anti-infective products to address increasing medical needs.
VenatoRx’s lead product, VNRX-5133, is an injectable broad-spectrum
beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that directly inhibits all four Ambler
classes of beta-lactamases. In addition, VenatoRx has a broad pipeline
of preclinical programs, including a broad-spectrum orally bioavailable
BLI, a novel class of Penicillin-Binding Protein (PBP) inhibitors that
are impervious to beta-lactamase-driven resistance, and novel antiviral
agents. For more information, please visit www.venatorx.com.
