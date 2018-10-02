Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals to Present in vitro, in vivo and Phase I Data for cefepime/VNRX-5133 at IDWeek 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will feature its lead clinical antibacterial candidate, cefepime/VNRX-5133, at IDWeek 2018 which is taking place in San Francisco, CA this week from October 3-7, 2018.

VNRX-5133 is an injectable beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that features uniquely potent and selective activity against both serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases. VenatoRx is currently developing VNRX-5133 in a fixed combination with the fourth generation cephalosporin, cefepime. VenatoRx believes that cefepime/VNRX-5133 has the potential to provide a best-in-class broad-spectrum treatment option for infections due to carbapenem resistant pathogens including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (CRPA), bioterror pathogens such as Burkholderia spp. and Salmonella spp. engineerable with serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases, and suspected polymicrobial infections caused by both gram-negative and gram-positive pathogens.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSN272201300019C, and The Wellcome Trust under Award No. 360G-Wellcome-101999/Z/13/Z.

VenatoRx’s poster presentations at IDWeek will take place as follows:

Friday, October 5, 2018
Room: S Poster Hall
12:30pm – 1:45pm PT

Poster Abstract Session: Novel Agents

  • Poster #1360Antimicrobial Activity of Cefepime in Combination with VNRX-5133 Against a Global Collection of Enterobacteriaceae Including Resistant Phenotypes. M. Hackel and D. Sahm.
  • Poster #1370Cefepime/VNRX-5133 Broad-Spectrum Activity is Maintained against Emerging KPC- and PDC-Variants in Multidrug Resistant K. pneumoniae and P. aeruginosa. D. Daigle, J. Hamrick, C. Chatwin, N. Kurepina, B. Kreiswirth, R. Shields, A. Oliver, C. Clancy, M. Nguyen, D. Pevear and L. Xerri.

Poster Abstract Session: PK/PD Studies

  • Poster #1395Defining the Magnitude of AUC:MIC Driver for Efficacy of the beta-lactamase Inhibitor VNRX-5133 when combined with Cefepime against KPC- and VIM/NDM-producing Enterobacteriaceae and P. aeruginosa. D. Daigle, S. Vernacchio, L. Xerri and D. Pevear.
  • Poster #1401A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Single and Repeat Doses of VNRX-5133 in Healthy Subjects. B. Geibel, J. Dowell, D. Dickerson and T. Henkel.
  • Poster #1405Efficacy of the Human-Simulated Regimen (HSR) of Cefepime (FEP)/VNRX-5133 Combination against Serine beta-lactamase-Producing Gram-negative Bacteria in the Neutropenic Murine Thigh Infection Model. K. Abdelraouf, S. Abuhussain and D. Nicolau.

About VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

VenatoRx is a private pharmaceutical company that is developing a new wave of anti-infective products to address increasing medical needs. VenatoRx’s lead product, VNRX-5133, is an injectable broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that directly inhibits all four Ambler classes of beta-lactamases. In addition, VenatoRx has a broad pipeline of preclinical programs, including a broad-spectrum orally bioavailable BLI, a novel class of Penicillin-Binding Protein (PBP) inhibitors that are impervious to beta-lactamase-driven resistance, and novel antiviral agents. For more information, please visit www.venatorx.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:46pSTIFEL FINANCIAL : subsidiary acquires San Francisco firm, adding more than $1 billion in assets
AQ
08:46pCBS CORPORATION : To Report Third Quarter 2018 Results On Thursday, November 1
PR
08:44pTRACTOR SUPPLY : Notices
AQ
08:44pEXPLORING THE QUEEN CITY : Charlotte has many offerings
AQ
08:44pDELTA AIR LINES : partners with startup to improve pet travel
AQ
08:44pREPORT : Public-private partnership improves care for mental health, reduces costs
BU
08:42pELBIT : unit gets contract for up to $52m with UK defense ministry
AQ
08:40pASIAN CITRUS : year loss widens to RMB221.8m; no div
AQ
08:40pCRISTIANO RONALDO RAPE ALLEGATION : Las Vegas police reopen case
AQ
08:40pBANK OF VALLETTA P L C : BOV appeals La Valette property fund decision by financial services arbiter
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2PEUGEOT : Carmakers and green groups see flaws in German diesel plan
3INVALDA INVL : INVALDA INVL : Consortium of EBRD, Invalda INVL and Horizon Capital wins auction for Moldova-Ag..
4TESLA : TESLA : worried by China tariffs even as deliveries surge
5Bill allowing U.S. to sue OPEC drawing renewed interest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.