Venator Materials : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net loss attributable to Venator of $69 million, including a restructuring charge of $55 million and adjusted net income of $19 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $45 million

Diluted loss per share of $0.65 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.18

Full-Year 2018 Highlights

Net loss attributable to Venator of $163 million, including a restructuring charge of $628 million, and adjusted net income of $235 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $436 million

Diluted loss per share of $1.53 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.20

Strategic Developments

Successful completion of actions to deliver the fixed cost reduction target as part of the 2017 Business Improvement Program

Commenced the 2019 Business Improvement Program, which is anticipated to generate annual run-rate savings of approximately $40 million in 2020 and deliver a $60 million reduction in working capital in 2019

Selling prices for specialty TiO2 remain robust and we are progressing the transfer of our specialty technology from Pori to other sites in our network

Venator Materials PLC ('Venator') (NYSE: VNTR) today reported fourth quarter 2018 results with revenues of $484 million, net loss attributable to Venator of $69 million, including a restructuring charge of $55 million, adjusted net income of $19 million and adjusted EBITDA of $45 million.

Simon Turner, President and CEO of Venator, commented:

'Fourth quarter seasonality was amplified by a softer titanium dioxide environment principally related to customer destocking in China and Europe and higher raw material and energy costs, although the effect of customer destocking decelerated from the third quarter into the fourth. In response to the current economic environment and a reduced TiO2 manufacturing footprint, we have commenced a new comprehensive cost and operational improvement program. These actions are designed to improve profitability, starting with the rationalization of senior leadership and simplification of organizational structure.

'As we aggressively manage costs under the 2019 Business Improvement Program, we remain focused on transferring our specialty TiO2 technology from Pori to other sites within our network which, combined with other cost actions, should strengthen our cash flow generation throughout the cycle. We continue to explore measures within our portfolio to unlock shareholder value.

'Notwithstanding global economic uncertainty, longer-term industry fundamentals remain positive and we believe these actions will better position Venator for the future.'

Segment Analysis for 4Q18 Compared to 4Q17

Titanium Dioxide

The Titanium Dioxide segment generated revenue of $366 million in the three months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $21 million, or 5%, compared to the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a 6% decrease in sales volumes and a 1% unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by a 1% increase in average selling prices and a 1% improvement due to mix and other. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to lower demand for functional product grades relating to customer destocking and lower availability of certain specialty grade products. Average selling prices for specialty product grades increased in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Titanium Dioxide segment was $52 million, a decrease of $67 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, or a decrease of $34 million after excluding $33 million of lost earnings attributable to our Pori, Finland facility, which were reimbursed through insurance proceeds in the 2017 period. A decline in volumes and higher raw material and energy costs contributed to the decline in earnings, partially offset by a $4 million benefit from our Business Improvement Program.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Titanium Dioxide segment incurred a $52 million pre-tax restructuring expense, of which approximately $50 million is non-cash relating to Pori accelerated depreciation and other.

Performance Additives

The Performance Additives segment generated $118 million of revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2018, which is $23 million, or 16%, lower compared to the same period in 2017. The decrease was the result of a 13% decrease in volumes, a 1% decline in average selling prices, a 1% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation and a 1% decrease due to mix and other. The decline in volumes was primarily the result of customer destocking in Functional Additives, the restructuring of our North American business and the discontinuation of sales of a product to a Timber Treatment customer.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Performance Additives segment was $3 million, a decrease of $12 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, primarily as a result of destocking and higher raw material and energy costs, partially offset by a $1 million benefit from our 2017 Business Improvement Program.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and other represents expenses which are not allocated to our segments. Losses from Corporate and other were $10 million, or $6 million lower for the three months ended December 31, 2018 than the same period in 2017 as a result of non-recurring operational expenses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2017. We expect Corporate and Other to be approximately $50 million for the full year 2019.

Tax Items

We recorded an income tax benefit of $18 million and $8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to an income tax expense of $24 million and $50 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, respectively. Our adjusted effective tax rate was 11% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 18% for the same period in 2017.

Our income taxes are significantly affected by the mix of income and losses in tax jurisdictions in which we operate. We continue to expect our adjusted long-term effective tax rate will be approximately 15% to 20%. We expect our near-term cash tax rate will be between 10% to 15%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of $165 million compared with $251 million as of September 30, 2018 and $238 million as of December 31, 2017. In addition, we have in place an undrawn asset based revolving credit facility available for our working capital needs and general corporate purposes with an available borrowing base of $259 million as of December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2018, net debt was $583 million compared to $497 million as of September 30, 2018 and $519 million as of December 31, 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, capital expenditures, excluding Pori, were $42 million or $114 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. We expect total capital expenditures, including spending related to the transfer of production from Pori to other sites in our network, to be approximately $130 million in 2019. We are taking steps to increase our liquidity to help fund the capital requirements for the Pori transfer and shutdown and other general corporate purposes.

Footnotes

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 24 facilities, employ approximately 4,300 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 110 countries.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements represent Venator's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the expected results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Venator's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements, including our ability to transfer technology and manufacturing capacity from our Pori, Finland manufacturing facility to other sites in our manufacturing network, the costs associated with such transfer and the closure of our Pori facility, impacts on TiO2 markets and the broader global economy from the imposition of tariffs by the U.S. and other countries, changes in raw material and energy prices, access to capital markets, industry production capacity and operating rates, the supply demand balance for our products and that of competing products, pricing pressures, technological developments, changes in government regulations, and geopolitical events.

Any forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Venator does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Venator to predict all such factors. When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Venator's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10 Q and Current Reports on Form 8 K. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward looking statement.

