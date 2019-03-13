Venator Materials : Visit Venator at in-cosmetics global

Stand L50, Paris, France - 2 to 4 April 2019

Wynyard, UK - Venator, the experts in titanium dioxide and color pigments for the cosmetics industry, will be exhibiting at in-cosmetics global in Paris this April. At this year's show, Venator will be promoting a range of products, which provide the power behind countless cosmetics, skin and dental care formulations.

Proven to provide the coverage, opacity, radiance, depth of color, staying power, stability and innovative properties needed to create stunning visual effects in many different formulations, Venator's products are trusted by many of the world's leading cosmetic houses, and skin and dental care brands.

For general cosmetic and personal care applications - including the formulation of soaps and shower gels - Venator offers a range of HOMBITAN® titanium dioxide pigments. Safe, compliant and miscible in water and oil, these pigments are available coated and uncoated, and offer excellent opacity and whitening capabilities. For example, in foundations they provide a flawless finish and in concealers and correcting creams they help deliver consistent coverage capabilities.

Reflecting the needs of sun and skin care formulators, Venator offers a range of UV-TITAN® ultrafine titanium dioxide UV-filters. These mineral-based products have exceptional UVA and UVB filtering capabilities, and excellent photo and chemical stability, enabling them to deliver brilliant protective properties in sun and daily-use skin care formulations.

In the field of color cosmetics, Venator's color pigments deliver dramatic, long-lasting results in products including mascaras, eyeshadows, lipsticks and blushers. Products include FERROXIDE®, SICOVIT® and ULTRAMARINE pigments - all of which are safe, compliant and provide brilliant batch-to-batch consistency.

Say hello to Venator's cosmetics experts at in-cosmetics global and learn more about the company's portfolio of pigments and UV-filters. Visit the team at stand L50. Alternatively, if you're not going to in-cosmetics global, you can email the team at: cosmetics_expert@venatorcorp.com.

