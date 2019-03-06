Venator Materials : Visit Venator at the European Coatings Show

Say hello to Venator's coatings experts at ECS at Stand 9-211 in Hall 9

19 to 21 March 2019, Nuremberg, Germany

Wynyard, UK - Coatings experts from Venator will be in Nuremberg, Germany, in March, for the European Coatings Show (ECS). At ECS, Venator will be promoting a diverse portfolio of pigments and additives produced specifically for the formulation of technically advanced coating systems. Products include titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments - ranging from ultrafine grades for UV protection to macro size solutions for NIR reflection; functional effect pigments; inorganic color pigments; and a range of improved acid-resisting ultramarine pigments.

Faced with long-term exposure to exterior elements such as acid rain, standard ultramarine pigments can start to decompose. The resulting deterioration can lead to a color change, which can vary in severity - depending on the protection afforded by the resin system in question. Recognizing this issue, Venator has always offered a range of ultramarine pigments, which are coated to resist acid attack. Taking advantage of improved process technology, Venator is now able to offer improved ultramarine pigment grades that can deliver 50% more acid resistance than previous products. Pigments available include:

ULTRAMARINE 59 pigment - recommended for coatings that need to face exposure to strong acids or long-term exposure to weaker acids such as those present in acid rain

ULTRAMARINE 17 pigment - designed to withstand transient exposure to medium strength acids

ULTRAMARINE 16 pigment - designed to withstand transient exposure to mild acids.

During ECS, Venator's coatings specialists will also be on hand to talk to formulators about:

Formulating with titanium dioxide : As a leading producer of titanium dioxide, Venator knows the chemistry of this naturally occurring mineral inside out. For the coatings industry, Venator offers ultrafine titanium dioxide grades that deliver UV protection, make silicate paints self-cleaning, and create flip-flop color effects when combined with metal flakes. Venator's ALTIRIS® macro titanium dioxide range enhances near infrared reflection, improving solar reflection and radar visibility. Venator also makes specialist titanium dioxide pigments for the ink industry, as well as a range of grades for use across both decorative and performance coatings.

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 24 facilities, employ approximately 4,300 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 110 countries.

