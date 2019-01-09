Vendor Management Best Practices: Identifying Potential Supplier Risks and Unforeseen Cost Implications for an IT Services Provider | SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has
announced the completion of their latest vendor
management best practices study for an IT services provider.
The growth of the IT
services industry is highly dependent on economic cycles as IT
services are project-based and often represent discretionary
spending. However, with the relative growth in tech-savvy consumers in
the IT sector, the need for unconventional and innovative ways to
enhance growth opportunities has grown significantly. With consumers
becoming technologically driven and less confined to outdated
technologies, leading IT services providers have been compelled
to offer customized products. They are relying on innovations in their
product offerings to improve customer satisfaction and increase overall
profitability. However, such innovations require proper supplier
governance and control measures to avoid overspending of revenues. This
has forced many large enterprises to increase their dependencies on
external suppliers and leverage vendor management best practices
to reduce cost and improve corporate compliance.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, “The rising
volume of data in the IT industry has increased instances of various
security breaches. Therefore, it has become mandatory for IT services
providers to streamline their efficiency and improve security in
their operations."
The Business Problem: The client is
a well-known IT services provider based in the United States. The IT
services company employs around 12,000 people and generates an
annual revenue of $30 billion. The client was spending half of their IT
budget on suppliers, with no formal oversight, which resulted in
increased costs and missed opportunities. This increased the pressure on
the IT services provider and compelled them to leverage
SpendEdge's vendor management solutions to maintain both the
original value proposition and identify further opportunities for
supplier portfolio optimization. They wanted to implement vendor
management best practices and increase their overall efficiency,
especially when it comes to the security of confidential files. The IT
services provider also aimed at enhancing requisitions, approvals,
expense management, payment, and reporting and set up a smooth vendor
management system by leveraging SpendEdge’s suggestions on vendor
management best practices.
Unclear information on the unpredictability of billing and vendor
The Solution Offered: SpendEdge’s
team of experts helped the managed IT services provider to
implement vendor management best practices and access potential
supplier risks in terms of both unforeseen cost implications and
regulatory compliance. Following the vendor management best practices
helped them gain a comprehensive view into the unpredictability of
billing and vendor costs that result in lost profits when not managed
efficiently. They also gained access to vendor performance tracking,
provided spend visibility, cost controls, cost reduction results,
document management, process improvement, compliance tracking, and more
with the aid of SpendEdge’s suggestions on vendor management best
practices. Subsequently, IT services provider was also
successful in developing a standard set of processes between departments
to select, engage, manage, retain and disengage suppliers with little or
no disruption to the enterprise while extracting the necessary value
from suppliers.
An unconsolidated vendor management process can increase risks,
reduce net profits, increase costs from audits, and decline performance
SpendEdge’s vendor management process helped
the client to:
-
Access potential supplier risks in terms of unforeseen cost
implications or regulatory compliance.
-
Gain a comprehensive view into the unpredictability of billing and
vendor costs.
-
The rising volume of data can lead to various security breaches in
SpendEdge’s vendor management process also
offered predictive insights on:
