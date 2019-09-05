Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vendora :'s Research Reveals Huge Growth of the Market for Secondhand Items in Greece

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 03:53am EDT

Dramatically increasing trend in the market for buying and selling secondhand items through classified ads

Vendora, the new platform for buying and selling secondhand products, announced today the results of an extensive nationwide research on the trends of the secondhand items market.

Buying and selling used products, although a widespread practice in countries around the world, seemed to be a taboo for Greece until recently. This seems to be cnahging rapidly due to the effect of both the economic crisis and the spread of e-commerce.

According to Vendora's research:

  • As a result of a steady uptrend, the secondhand market will double in the next five years.
  • People from all age groups buy and sell used items, people aged 38 to 65 are more active.
  • Apart from those who buy used items due to lower prices, a significant percentage prefers them because of the unique items and the variety they discover.
  • Women prefer to buy used furniture, clothes and children's clothes, while men prefer used mobiles, cars, collectibles and video games.
  • One out of three respondents intends to invest more in used items in the near future.

The entire research and its results are available here:

https://vendora.gr/mikres-aggelies-hellas-2019.html

"We are very pleased to be at the forefront of this profound change of perception by the Greek society," says Robin Schuil, founder of Vendora and previously one of the founders of Marktplaats, later eBay Classifieds in the Netherlands. "The secondhand market is finally getting the image it deserves: it is a conscious choice, not only for the financial benefit of both buyers and sellers, but also because it significantly strengthens the local community while at the same time being the right choice for the environment."

Vendora is the new platform of classifieds in Greece. Founded in 2017, Vendora was created to promote reusability of products via classified ads. With over 60,000 active ads every day and more than 500,000 monthly visits, Vendora is the fastest growing classified ads site of all time in Greece.

https://vendora.gr
info@vendora.gr
2109246287

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:24aHIROTO SAIKAWA : Nissan probe finds CEO Saikawa, other execs overpaid in compliance failure - source
RE
04:22aALUMASC : Annual Results Announcement 2019
PU
04:22aSOTHEBYS : The Most Valuable Collection of Whisky Ever to be Offered at Auction
PU
04:22aFORGAME : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 Au...
PU
04:21aFashion conscious Boohoo online sales bloom, lifting shares
RE
04:17aBURU ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
04:17aBURU ENERGY : Corporate Presentation
PU
04:17aSBERBANK ROSSII : McDONALD'S AND SBERBANK MAKE A NEW STEP IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AT EASTERN ECONOMIC FORUM
PU
04:17aLG ELECTRONICS : At lg future talk powered by ifa lg shows how ai can make anywhere feel like home
PU
04:17aMECHEL : Signs Partnership Agreement with Rosgeo
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
2SAFRAN : SAFRAN : reports very strong performance for first-half 2019 - FY 2019 outlook substantially upgraded
3ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
4MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
5T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group