Vendora :'s Research Reveals Huge Growth of the Market for Secondhand Items in Greece

Dramatically increasing trend in the market for buying and selling secondhand items through classified ads

Vendora, the new platform for buying and selling secondhand products, announced today the results of an extensive nationwide research on the trends of the secondhand items market.

Buying and selling used products, although a widespread practice in countries around the world, seemed to be a taboo for Greece until recently. This seems to be cnahging rapidly due to the effect of both the economic crisis and the spread of e-commerce.

According to Vendora's research:

As a result of a steady uptrend, the secondhand market will double in the next five years.

People from all age groups buy and sell used items, people aged 38 to 65 are more active.

Apart from those who buy used items due to lower prices, a significant percentage prefers them because of the unique items and the variety they discover.

Women prefer to buy used furniture, clothes and children's clothes, while men prefer used mobiles, cars, collectibles and video games.

One out of three respondents intends to invest more in used items in the near future.

"We are very pleased to be at the forefront of this profound change of perception by the Greek society," says Robin Schuil, founder of Vendora and previously one of the founders of Marktplaats, later eBay Classifieds in the Netherlands. "The secondhand market is finally getting the image it deserves: it is a conscious choice, not only for the financial benefit of both buyers and sellers, but also because it significantly strengthens the local community while at the same time being the right choice for the environment."

Vendora is the new platform of classifieds in Greece. Founded in 2017, Vendora was created to promote reusability of products via classified ads. With over 60,000 active ads every day and more than 500,000 monthly visits, Vendora is the fastest growing classified ads site of all time in Greece.

