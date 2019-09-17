Venezuela Quietly Loosens Grip on Market, Tempering Economic Crisis

By Kejal Vyas | Photographs by Oscar B. Castillo

CARACAS, Venezuela -- President Nicolás Maduro's authoritarian government, long a practitioner of tight state control of the economy, has quietly and cautiously begun implementing free-market policies to tame hyperinflation and correct an economic contraction worse than America's Great Depression. So far, that approach is providing a sliver of light to the moribund economy.

In recent months, the regime has scaled back its once frenzied printing of money, nearly ended frequent salary hikes, and largely stopped enforcing the price controls that had led to dire food shortages and a thriving black market. Inflation has fallen from a peak 12-month rate of 2.6 million percent in January to 135,000% in August, the National Assembly says.

The easing of controls is a risky move for a government that has publicly championed its state-led, socialist economic model as the country's only salvation from greedy capitalists. But the measures are giving some life, even if limited, to the economy Mr. Maduro controls, despite a raft of U.S.-led financial sanctions and dozens of nations deeming his leadership illegitimate.

The economy is also getting a boost from a key consequence of its miserable state: the massive migration of desperate Venezuelans. The some four million migrants who fled since 2015 are sending about $4 billion annually to relatives they left behind, private economists say, and those remittances are in hard dollars.

That inflow, as well as a loosening of regulations on importers and business owners, has largely dollarized an economy that the International Monetary Fund expects to contract by as much as 35% this year.

Retailers now frequently accept greenbacks or sell once-subsidized staples in the local currency, the bolivar, at much higher prices. Here in the capital, where food shortages and blackouts aren't as critical as in other cities, new stores have popped up selling everything from $15 boxes of Cheerios to $3 bottles of water.

"It's a breath of relief for some producers and vendors," said Henkel Garcia, director of Econometrica, a Caracas consulting firm. He noted that multiple brands of staples such as sugar, pasta and flour now appear on store shelves, unusual to shoppers wearily accustomed to one brand, if that.

The new reality is welcome news for Venezuelans with dollars, which had been illegal to trade until this year without special state approval. But the lifting of exchange controls has harshly illuminated the paucity of the national minimum wage, worth less than $2 a month. The vast majority of Venezuelans still depend on nearly worthless bolivars, leaving them to struggle to buy anything amid constant cash shortages and monthly credit-card spending limits under $1.

Many who once proudly policed one of the world's most closely controlled economies have expressed alarm.

"This is anarchy in the bad sense of the word," said Eduardo Samán, a former price-controls czar under Mr. Maduro who oversaw hundreds of inspectors handing out fines to alleged price manipulators at stores and factories. "Here, we've gone from being socialist in name only to a savage capitalism in practice. It's chaos."

The Information Ministry didn't respond to calls seeking comment, nor did the Commerce Ministry, which oversees price regulations. In a televised address earlier this month, Mr. Maduro said controls had to be brought up-to-date.

"If we don't update, the people suffer, the revolution suffers," said Mr. Maduro, who routinely blames Venezuela's troubles on what he calls an "economic war" orchestrated from Washington.

The easing of state controls is a response to fast-declining output and U.S. financial sanctions that have damaged Caracas's ability to pay for imports.

Luigi Pisella, who oversees the association of shoe companies here, said his members had grown accustomed to inspectors in red polo shirts and baseball caps arriving to levy fines to keep footwear prices low ahead of the school year.

"Now, there are practically none," Mr. Pisella said. "There's been a total decline in inspections."

Still, Felipe Capozzola, president of Venezuela's biggest retail trade group, said there is concern because the government's "law of fair prices" remains on the books. "There's been a relaxing, but the sword is still there hanging over vendors' heads," he said.

Maduro allies from the national to the local levels say they are rethinking old economic policies because resolving food shortages, the lack of running water and frequent power outages are higher priorities than fining businesses. Price controls could return, they readily admit.

"I think first we have to get to a level of stability, and then we can agree on prices," said Willy Casanova, the pro-Maduro mayor of Maracaibo, Venezuela's second-largest city. "Right now, I don't think it makes much sense to establish control on prices."

Economists and others tracking the regime's new measures describe the changes as a mix of improvised tweaks coupled with hard realities. One former official of the price-controls agency in the western state of Zulia, for instance, said some 300 of his comrades there alone had left the agency, largely because of paltry salaries.

Price controls on everything from corn flour and car parts to children's toys had been a pillar of economic policy under Mr. Maduro and his mentor and predecessor, Hugo Chávez. In 2013, the Maduro administration even created a Christmas jingle portraying the president as a price-slashing St. Nick on a crusade to guarantee affordable holiday gifts.

Mr. Samán, a former communist student activist, served Mr. Chávez with gusto and rose to become commerce minister and the nation's price regulator. In a 2010 State Department cable made public by WikiLeaks, U.S. Embassy officials called one of Mr. Samán's policy proposals "far more ideologically extreme than its Cuban counterpart."

Mr. Samán said he wears that assessment as a badge of honor and is proud of his work leading 400 price inspectors who used central-bank data to target business sectors where prices were rising fastest. He said the dramatically higher inflation that hit Venezuela after he was removed from his post in 2014 is a sign his policies had worked.

"We guaranteed access to products and defended the public's well-being," Mr. Samán said. "Now the government is defending absolutely no one."

Economists say it wasn't just price controls that battered Venezuela but also Mr. Maduro's frequent wage increases. In 2018 alone, he raised the minimum wage by decree six times, including one in which salaries went up 60-fold and the government slashed five zeros off the bolivar.

Mr. Maduro paid for such salary increases by simply printing more bolivars. Central-bank data show that the quantity of bolivars in Venezuela's economy rose by an average rate of 15% a week in the latter half of 2018.

This year, in contrast, he raised wages only once and the weekly currency-volume increases have fallen to an average of 8%.

"Is this a turning point? I would say no, definitely not," said Sergi Lanau, deputy chief economist for the Institute of International Finance in Washington, warning that the regime could abandon its improvised reforms. "Who knows in a few months if the decision will be 'Well, we need money again. Let's print some more.' "

Even Venezuela's current rate of inflation remains the highest in the world. And the regime hasn't made life much easier for the majority of Venezuelans who don't have dollars. Earlier this year, for instance, regulators raised the reserve requirements for banks while restricting credit. That meant banks couldn't increase $1 spending limits on credit cards, making them virtually unusable.

Among those exasperated by the difficult realities is photographer Joe Codallo. He recently maxed out all his credit cards to buy a bag of flour, some cheese and a key.

"It's outrageous when you see how the crisis has hit us all," he said.

Write to Kejal Vyas at kejal.vyas@wsj.com