Venezuela Restructuring Options Emerge Among Creditors, Officials

By Andrew Scurria

Even as Venezuela's political stalemate drags on, the country's options for the potential restructuring of more than $175 billion in foreign debt are coming into focus as lawyers, academics and government officials debate the proper approach.

Legal and financial advisers to Venezuela's largest known group of U.S. bondholders released a paper Thursday proposing a road map for sorting out the country's massive debts after the potential ouster of authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro.

Discussions among U.S. bankruptcy experts have revolved around two potential strategies for sorting out who gets paid what, according to the paper's authors, Richard Cooper of law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Mark Walker of financial adviser Guggenheim Securities LLC. Either the White House takes executive action against creditors, or Venezuela enacts a local restructuring law capable of being honored by U.S. bankruptcy courts.

Both options would put a halt on creditors' rights to enforce repayment but "differ in most, if not all other respects," the paper said.

More than 50 nations, including the U.S., are backing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's rightful president, but Mr. Maduro has refused to step aside and has intensified crackdowns on political rivals.

But even while humanitarian conditions worsen after a series of power blackouts and Venezuela's oil-driven economy continues its yearslong meltdown, officials of Mr. Guaidó's parallel administration are considering how to tackle the country's debt problems should Mr. Maduro succumb to international and domestic pressure and surrender political power.

If Venezuela did enact a bankruptcy law covering its state-run oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, restructuring terms reached under that system could become enforceable in the U.S. courts under chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which covers foreign entities.

In an interview, Mr. Cooper said that bondholders could react negatively if such a law didn't include meaningful creditor participation and didn't respect "fundamental creditors' rights."

"On the other hand, if it does those things, it likely would be welcomed and could be a catalyst to help jump-start a restructuring once the new government is in a position to actually commence a process," he said.

Mr. Cooper said a restructuring of PdVSA could make a settlement of Venezuela's sovereign debt easier if the two deals are made contingent on each other. He said an executive order curtailing creditors' rights "would be inconsistent with U.S. policy in the past" and would put the U.S. "in the position of picking winners and losers."

A person familiar with the Guaidó government's thinking said it hadn't settled on a particular strategy and continues to evaluate options. But it has already lobbied for executive action to protect PdVSA's U.S. refining arm, Citgo Petroleum Corp., from being dismantled by creditors, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Restructuring defaulted sovereign debt can be complicated by holdout creditors and scrambles for assets, as Argentina experienced after it restructured its debt in 2005 and 2010. Hedge funds including Elliott Management Corp. refused to accept the settlement and sued successfully for full repayment, eventually earning returns of up to 900%.

The Guaidó administration also has entered the U.S. court system to defend Citgo from being seized to compensate a mining company owed $1.4 billion on a soured government venture.

Other creditors with collateral rights over Citgo include PdVSA bondholders and Russian state oil company OAO Rosneft. The competing claims illustrate how restructuring Venezuela's debt will involve not just bondholders but also trade creditors, Chinese and Russian state lenders and multinational firms that had their assets seized and expropriated under socialist rule.

Virtually all of Venezuela's and PdVSA's foreign debt has fallen into default, save for a single bond for which a majority stake in Citgo is pledged as collateral. PdVSA has been careful to pay down those bondholders while defaulting on other debts to avoid losing Citgo to foreclosure.

Citgo became a pawn in the standoff between Washington and Caracas after the Trump administration imposed sanctions on PdVSA to starve Mr. Maduro of petrodollars. Washington has allowed Citgo to find substitute crude suppliers and remain in business while protecting the company's thousands of U.S. jobs.

The Guaidó government is asking a federal appeals court to keep Citgo safe from the auction block, arguing that carving up the company would interfere with the Trump administration's policy of preserving Venezuela's foreign assets for new elected leadership.

