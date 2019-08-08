Venezuela begins expansion of crude joint venture with China

Sinovensa, owned by PDVSA subsidiary Venezuelan Petroleum Corp (CVP) and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), produces extra-heavy Orinoco crude and blends it with lighter oil to produce medium-grade Merey.

"Thanks always to China, for all of this effort and all of this cooperation," Maduro said in a televised broadcast that included a delegation of Chinese officials.

PDVSA said in a statement that a second phase of the project would take capacity to 230,000 bpd.

Blended crude grades are widely sought in Asian markets, where PDVSA is increasingly sending its crude production in the wake of Trump administration sanctions that have effectively halted sales of Venezuela oil to the U.S. market.

Venezuela last year sold CNPC an additional 9.9 percent stake in Sinovensa, leaving it with 49 percent ownership. PDVSA owns the rest.

