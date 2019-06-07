Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Venezuela court orders trial for detained Citgo executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 09:26pm EDT
Citgo Petroleum Corporation headquarters is pictured in Houston

CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan court on Friday ordered that six executives from U.S. refiner Citgo should stand trial on charges of corruption, defying pressure from U.S. authorities to release for the group that includes naturalized U.S. citizens.

The executives were arrested in November 2017 after being called into a meeting at the Caracas office of Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA, which owns Citgo. They were accused of crimes including embezzlement and money laundering in connection with a never-concluded refinancing agreement.

A Caracas-based court ruled that the six will remain in jail during trial, Venezuela's supreme court said on its website.

Family members of Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Gustavo Cardenas and Jose Pereira have asked the U.S. government to intervene, citing health concerns for the men.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and two senators have called for their release

Venezuelan Nicolas President Maduro in 2017 began a corruption crackdown at PDVSA that led to dozens of executives being jailed, including former Citgo and PDVSA President Nelson Martinez. Martinez died in custody in December.

(Thisstory has been refiled to add full reference to Maduro in 6th paragraph)

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43pU.S. says to expand programme sending asylum seekers to Mexico
RE
10:43pU.S.-Mexico migration deal boosts USMCA approval drive - Mexico official
RE
10:01pTrump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on migration
RE
10:01pU.S., Mexico Reach Deal to Avoid Tariffs -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:52pMEXICO NATIONAL GUARD TO DEPLOY ON SOUTHERN BORDER FROM MONDAY : minister
RE
09:52pTrump Says U.S. Has Reached Trade Deal With Mexico -- Update
DJ
09:35pKraft Heinz completes internal probe into its procurement practices
RE
09:26pVenezuela court orders trial for detained Citgo executives
RE
09:18pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Applauds the Suspension of New Tariffs on imports from Mexico
PU
09:08pPGA TOUR : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on migration
2ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
3ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Anadarko pressed Occidental for cash, expecting investor opposition -filing
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : completes internal probe into its procurement practices
5CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Singapore's CDL makes fresh bid to buy rest of Millennium & Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About