Venezuela names new vice presidents for four PDVSA units: official gazette

02/29/2020 | 11:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas

Venezuela has named new vice presidents for four units of its state oil company PDVSA, as well as a new president for the unit of the company handling joint ventures with private oil companies, according to a copy of the official gazette seen by Reuters on Saturday.

The company asked several vice presidents to resign amid a shakeup announced earlier this month, when socialist President Nicolas Maduro named a commission led by Economy Vice President Tareck El Aissami to restructure the industry.

Venezuela named Oswaldo Perez, who currently serves in the finance ministry, as PDVSA's vice president of finance, according to the gazette dated Feb. 28, which has not yet been published online. A senior PDVSA source confirmed the authenticity of the document.

Erwin Hernandez was named vice president for exploration and Gabriel Oliveros was named vice president for refining.

Hernandez had previously served as a manager at the Jose terminal, Venezuela's main oil port, as well as a manager at Petrocedeno, a crude joint venture between PDVSA, France's Total and Norway's Equinor. Oliveros previously served as PDVSA's executive director for new refinery projects.

Antonio Perez Suarez, previously the director of a state-run distributor of locally-made products known as "Productive Venezuela," was named vice president for supply and trading on an interim basis, according to the gazette. Reuters reported Perez Suarez's appointment earlier this week.

German Marquez, who currently serves as vice minister for hydrocarbons in the country's oil ministry, was named president of the Venezuelan Petroleum Corporation, which manages PDVSA's stakes in exploration and production joint ventures with private oil companies.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Paul Simao)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -1.60% 141.25 Delayed Quote.-18.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.53% 50.1 Delayed Quote.-19.03%
WTI -3.29% 45.26 Delayed Quote.-21.09%
