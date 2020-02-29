Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Venezuela revamps PDVSA leadership after Maduro launches restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 05:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas

Venezuela has named new vice presidents for four units of state oil company PDVSA, as well as a new president for the unit that handles joint ventures with private oil companies, PDVSA said on Saturday.

The company asked several vice presidents to resign amid a shakeup announced earlier this month, when socialist President Nicolas Maduro named a commission led by Economy Vice President Tareck El Aissami to restructure the industry.

PDVSA'S crude output has been hovering near its lowest levels in decades, and intensifying U.S. sanctions on the company, which are intended to force Maduro out of office, threaten to cut Venezuela off from its main oil export markets.

Venezuela named Oswaldo Perez, who currently serves in the Finance Ministry, as PDVSA's vice president of finance, according to PDVSA and a copy of the government's official gazette dated Feb. 28, which has not yet been published online. Erwin Hernandez was named vice president for exploration and Gabriel Oliveros was named vice president for refining.

Hernandez previously served as a manager at the Jose terminal http://www.pdvsa.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=7235:moderno-terminal-portuario-de-pdvsa-garantiza-operaciones-confiables-en-2016&catid=10&Itemid=589&lang=es, Venezuela's main oil port, as well as a manager at Petrocedeno https://af.reuters.com/article/energyOilNews/idAFL1N0VK35820150210, a crude joint venture between PDVSA, France's Total and Norway's Equinor. Oliveros previously served as PDVSA's executive director for new refinery projects http://www.pdvsa.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=7070:puerto-la-cruz-refinery-deep-conversion-project-to-receive-new-financing-from-hyundai-engineering-construction&catid=10&Itemid=908&lang=en.

Antonio Perez Suarez, previously the director of a state-run distributor of locally made products known as "Productive Venezuela," was named vice president for supply and trading on an interim basis, according to the gazette. Reuters reported Perez Suarez's appointment earlier this week.

German Marquez, who currently serves as vice minister for hydrocarbons in the country's Oil Ministry, was named president of Venezuelan Petroleum Corp, which manages PDVSA's stakes in exploration and production joint ventures with private oil companies.

The company also named a new human resources manager, Victor Ramon Zamora.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -1.60% 141.25 Delayed Quote.-18.21%
WTI -3.29% 45.26 Delayed Quote.-21.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:21pVenezuela revamps PDVSA leadership after Maduro launches restructuring
RE
02:13pADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Hosts Youth Circle at its Umm Lulu Offshore Platform as it ...
PU
02:08pMARITIME DELIVERS ROBUST ECONOMICS FOR UPDATED HAMMERDOWN PROJECT RESOURCE : After-Tax NPV 5% Of $111.3m, IRR 50.5% And 1.5 Year Payback
PU
12:23pTATA STEEL : is all set to celebrate the 181 st birth anniversary of its Founder, J N Tata
PU
11:28aItaly to seek leeway to increase deficit to tackle coronavirus crisis
RE
10:01aHuobi Launches Its Own Blockchain In Public Beta
PR
09:41aDollar dives to 20-week low against yen on Fed rate cut hint
RE
09:41aDollar dives to 20-week low against yen on Fed rate cut hint
RE
09:02aSwitzerland will lower economic growth forecasts over coronavirus
RE
08:59aThe Week That Wiped $3.6 Trillion Off the Stock -2-
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : China data portends more punishment for bruised stock markets
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
3THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : Health Care Stocks Aren't Alone in Getting a Coronavirus Boost
4SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::ENTRY INTO NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR THE..
5SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group