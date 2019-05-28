Venezuela's Central Bank Releases Data Showing Dire Economy

By Ryan Dube

Venezuela's economy contracted 19.2% in the first nine months of 2018 from the year-earlier period, as private consumption fell sharply and inflation soared in the crisis-racked nation, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela.

The economic statistics, usually a closely guarded secret by Venezuela's authoritarian regime, were published on the central bank's website on Tuesday. The last time the central bank published economic statistics was for 2015.

The U.S. Treasury Department last month sanctioned the central bank and its director, Iliana Ruzza, alleging that the government of Nicolás Maduro was exploiting them to stay in power.

The central bank said private consumption was down 18.7% in the first nine months of last year, while public consumption fell 9%. It said the manufacturing sector contracted 22.5%, and retail fell 34.1% in the same period.

The central bank said inflation totaled 130,060% in all of 2018, the highest in the world but far below figures from economists and the International Monetary Fund.

In an April report, the IMF said that Venezuela's economy fell 18% in 2018, while inflation totaled 929,790% last year -- and is expected to reach a staggering 10 million percent in 2019. The IMF projected that growth would contract another 25% this year, as U.S. sanctions hit the oil sector following a collapse in production in recent years.

Economists said the central bank's data was recognition by the monetary authority that President Maduro and his late predecessor, Hugo Chávez, were responsible for driving Venezuela's economy into the ground during their 20 years in power. The government often blames the U.S. and Venezuela's opposition for the country's economic troubles.

"The [central bank] recognizes that Chavismo demolished the Venezuelan economy, annihilated our currency and left us an external fragility without precedent," Venezuelan economist Gorka Lalaguna wrote on Twitter. "Brutal."

Economists were surprised by the central bank's publication of the data, which also included data from 2017 showing that the gross domestic product fell 18.6%, inflation rose 862.6%, and private consumption declined 16.2%.

"They are practically updating all of their archives, and the truth is that it isn't clear to us why they are publishing all of this now," said Caracas-based economist Asdrubal Oliveros.

Once Latin America's wealthiest nation, Venezuela is today roiled in political turmoil amid one of the worst economic contractions in modern history that has caused a deepening humanitarian crisis. The U.S. and more than 50 other countries recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó, rather than Mr. Maduro, as the country's legitimate head of state.

The government has also kept secret statistics showing the impact of the humanitarian crisis amid food shortages, rolling blackouts and a collapse of the health sector.

In 2017, the country's Health Ministry surprised observers by publishing statistics showing a surge in infant and maternal mortality rates and a spread of diseases that most other countries in the region have under control. Mr. Maduro fired the health minister after the release of the data.

Write to Ryan Dube at ryan.dube@dowjones.com