Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Venezuela's Maduro pledges funds for Argentine shipyard to finish PDVSA tankers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 08:33pm EST
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Caracas

(Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday pledged funds for a state-owned Argentine shipyard to finish building two long- overdue tankers for state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, which is struggling with a diminished tanker fleet.

Maduro, a socialist who has overseen a drastic economic collapse in the once-prosperous OPEC nation and stands accused of corruption and human rights violations, did not say how much money Venezuela would provide or when it would be disbursed.

But the statement suggests he sees left-leaning Alberto Fernandez' victory in last month's Argentine presidential election as an opening to revive the construction. He accused current President Mauricio Macri, an outspoken Maduro critic, of "sabotage" to delay the tankers' completion, without evidence.

"Macri, who hates us and fears us at the same time, stopped everything," Maduro told a gathering of leftist organizations in Cuba. "There's a new president. I'll tell you: Venezuela has the resources and is ready to invest and finish those two ships."

Maduro added that he had not been aware of the situation until union leaders from the Rio Santiago shipyard building the tankers - who also attended the Havana summit - approached him in a restaurant this weekend.

Representatives for Macri and Fernandez did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Maria Eugenia Vidal, a close Macri ally and outgoing governor of Buenos Aires province, which owns the shipyard, has said she would rather spend money on schools than subsidise it.

Fernandez is set to be inaugurated next month.

Delivery of the ships was delayed long before Macri took office in late 2015. Maduro's late predecessor Hugo Chavez and late Argentine President Nestor Kirchner first signed a pact to build them in 2005.

One tanker, the medium-sized Eva Peron Aframax, was officially launched in 2012, but construction delays and a lack of funds have meant neither has yet been delivered.

PDVSA, hit by a freefall in its crude output and U.S. sanctions intended to force out Maduro, is in desperate need of new tankers, after losing control of part of its fleet due to mounting unpaid bills to operators.

Many shipping firms are no longer calling at Venezuela's ports or carrying its oil due to sanctions, say maritime sources, leading to a scarcity of tankers for exports and a consequent accumulation of unsold oil stocks, which has forced PDVSA to further cut back output.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Luc Cohen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.22% 66.458 Delayed Quote.53.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.45% 61.36 Delayed Quote.8.46%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.24% 59.518 Delayed Quote.58.32%
WTI -0.48% 55.95 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28pRENMIN UNIVERSITY OF CHINA : Du Peng Leads Delegation To Visit China Tai Wan
PU
09:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China confident about fulfilling pledge on $30t of imports
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:08pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/04Premier Li urges improving connection among SCO members
PU
09:06pOil edges down; eyes on data amid trade deal hopes
RE
08:33pVenezuela's Maduro pledges funds for Argentine shipyard to finish PDVSA tankers
RE
08:31pMcDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
RE
08:31pMcDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
RE
08:27pBritain's plan to raise minimum wage backed by review
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
2SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares extend gains on trade deal hopes, U.S. job boost
5SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco says attack did not impact finance..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group