Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Venezuelan's Maduro calls his decision allowing dollar transactions 'correct'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 12:39pm EST
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference in Caracas

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday his decision to allow transactions in dollars in the crisis-torn South American country was "correct" and taken "in the midst of a war."

Maduro, a socialist, accuses the United States of waging "economic war" on the OPEC nation through sanctions on its crucial oil sector. The economy is in its sixth year of recession, marked by hyperinflation, shortages of basic goods, and the emigration of millions of Venezuelans.

In response to a question from Reuters about whether the rise in dollar transactions exacerbated inequality between Venezuelans with access to foreign currency and those without, Maduro said the change had "breathed oxygen" into the economy called on his cabinet to "reflect" on its adverse effects.

"I am conscious of the inequalities that result from this," Maduro told reporters in a rare press conference for international media. "We have an economy of resistance in a situation of economic war."

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.57% 56.8 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
WTI 0.53% 51.7 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:39pVenezuelan's Maduro calls his decision allowing dollar transactions 'correct'
RE
12:29pNvidia pushes S&P 500, Nasdaq higher amid coronavirus worries
RE
12:14pOil rises 1% on hopes demand will rebound from coronavirus effect
RE
12:07pOil rises 1% on hopes demand will rebound from coronavirus effect
RE
11:54aCanada's Enbridge stands by plan to sell capacity on Mainline, awaits regulator nod
RE
11:52aU.S. Consumer Spending Picks Up, While Manufacturing Declines -- Update
DJ
11:50aStocks drift near flat as virus impact weighed, oil on track for weekly gain
RE
11:49aStocks drift near flat as virus impact weighed, oil on track for weekly gain
RE
11:46aStocks drift near flat as virus impact weighed, oil on track for weekly gain
RE
11:46aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Farmer planting has declined by almost 70% under current forestry programme
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3Stocks drift near flat as virus impact weighed, oil on track for weekly gain
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group