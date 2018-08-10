Venous Thromboembolism Forecast In 24 Major Markets 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Venous
Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a disease in which thrombi or blood
clots form in venous blood vessels and either remain at their site of
origin or move with the blood flow until they reach a vessel with a
diameter small enough to form an occlusion. Clots formed in the large
limb or pelvic veins cause a clinical manifestation of VTE called deep
vein thrombosis (DVT), while emboli (detached clot fragments) which move
to and cause obstruction of pulmonary blood vessels cause a pulmonary
embolism (PE). VTE is the third most common cardiovascular disease
worldwide (after myocardial infarction and ischaemic stroke), with 2-5%
of the global population affected throughout their lives.
This report provides the current prevalent population for VTE across 24
Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland,
Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Portugal, Greece, Turkey,
Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
split by gender and 5-year age cohort. The report also contains a
disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis
along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, DVT and
PE patient subsets, as well as those with the main co-morbidities, have
been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures.
These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a
country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main symptoms and co-morbidities for VTE include:
-
Cancer
-
Inflammatory bowel disease
-
Obesity
-
Cardiovascular diseases
Key Topics Covered:
-
List Of Tables And Figures
-
Introduction
-
Cause Of The Disease
-
Risk Factors & Prevention
-
Diagnosis Of The Disease
-
Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
-
Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
-
Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
-
Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
-
Top-Line Prevalence For Venous Thromboembolism
-
Deep Vein Thrombosis
-
Pulmonary Embolism
-
Comorbidities Of Venous Thromboembolism Patients
-
Abbreviations Used In The Report
-
Other Publisher Services & Solutions
-
Reports & Publications
-
Online Epidemiology Databases
-
Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
-
References
-
Appendix
