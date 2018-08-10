Log in
Venous Thromboembolism Forecast In 24 Major Markets 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/10/2018 | 09:55am CEST

The "Venous Thromboembolism Forecast In 24 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a disease in which thrombi or blood clots form in venous blood vessels and either remain at their site of origin or move with the blood flow until they reach a vessel with a diameter small enough to form an occlusion. Clots formed in the large limb or pelvic veins cause a clinical manifestation of VTE called deep vein thrombosis (DVT), while emboli (detached clot fragments) which move to and cause obstruction of pulmonary blood vessels cause a pulmonary embolism (PE). VTE is the third most common cardiovascular disease worldwide (after myocardial infarction and ischaemic stroke), with 2-5% of the global population affected throughout their lives.

This report provides the current prevalent population for VTE across 24 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. The report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, DVT and PE patient subsets, as well as those with the main co-morbidities, have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for VTE include:

  • Cancer
  • Inflammatory bowel disease
  • Obesity
  • Cardiovascular diseases

Key Topics Covered:

  1. List Of Tables And Figures
  2. Introduction
  3. Cause Of The Disease
  4. Risk Factors & Prevention
  5. Diagnosis Of The Disease
  6. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
  7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  8. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
  9. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
  10. Top-Line Prevalence For Venous Thromboembolism
  11. Deep Vein Thrombosis
  12. Pulmonary Embolism
  13. Comorbidities Of Venous Thromboembolism Patients
  14. Abbreviations Used In The Report
  15. Other Publisher Services & Solutions
  16. Reports & Publications
  17. Online Epidemiology Databases
  18. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
  19. References
  20. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6j733/venous?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
