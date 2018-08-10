Venous Thromboembolism Forecast In 24 Major Markets 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Venous Thromboembolism Forecast In 24 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a disease in which thrombi or blood clots form in venous blood vessels and either remain at their site of origin or move with the blood flow until they reach a vessel with a diameter small enough to form an occlusion. Clots formed in the large limb or pelvic veins cause a clinical manifestation of VTE called deep vein thrombosis (DVT), while emboli (detached clot fragments) which move to and cause obstruction of pulmonary blood vessels cause a pulmonary embolism (PE). VTE is the third most common cardiovascular disease worldwide (after myocardial infarction and ischaemic stroke), with 2-5% of the global population affected throughout their lives.

This report provides the current prevalent population for VTE across 24 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. The report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, DVT and PE patient subsets, as well as those with the main co-morbidities, have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for VTE include:

Cancer

Inflammatory bowel disease

Obesity

Cardiovascular diseases



Key Topics Covered:

