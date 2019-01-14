Ventech Solutions Names DJ Nag as Chief Investment Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc., announced that Dr. DJ Nag will serve as its Chief Investment Officer and report directly to Ventech Solutions CEO Ravi Kunduru. Nag will lead the company's newly formed Venture Commercialization Office (VCO).

"DJ's extensive experience in leading technology transfers, commercialization of intellectual property, and patent monetization aligns with our mission of identifying and delivering innovative solutions to our customers," says Kunduru. "The addition of our new VCO will accelerate Ventech Solutions near-term goal to increase market share in the healthcare industry and provide disruptive market solutions to all of our customers."

Nag will lead an innovation team that will work with universities, Federal laboratories and global research organizations to identify intellectual property that will drive new ventures and open innovation. "For more than 15 years, I have had the opportunity to work with some of the best inventors, start-up companies and organizations, helping them commercialize their ideas. With the backing of Ventech Solutions, our team will be working with innovators around the world on new ventures, licensing, and other investments."

Before joining Ventech Solutions, Nag successfully led technology transfer at The Ohio State University, Rutgers University and University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is credited for creating more than 70 startups and successfully licensing hundreds of technologies. Nag also served as the Director at Ocean Tomo and on the Board of Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM). He currently leads the Management Council for Education at the Licensing Executive Society's (LES) Board and teaches as adjunct faculty at Rutgers University and visiting professor at Shizuoka University.

Nag has a Master of Science degree and a Doctorate in biophysical chemistry, as well as a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Ventech Solutions is a healthcare solutions provider who has expertise in end-to-end information technology life cycles and data solutions. Across its offices, teams combine passion, experience and technical expertise with superior process and delivery knowledge to provide high-quality IT products and services that align with our key strength areas. Ventech Solutions proudly provides mission critical initiatives for the U.S. government. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

