Venterra Realty : Announces New VP to Head Development Team

Venterra Realty is pleased to announce and welcome Neil Simon as Vice
President of Development. Neil is leading Venterra’s newly formed
multi-family development platform and is responsible for all facets of
ground-up development.
Neil is a well-known figure in the multi-family industry with over 18
years of experience. His comprehensive background spans multiple aspects
of the business including development, acquisitions, asset management,
and capital markets. Over his career, Neil has worked for major
development companies including The Hanover Company, The Dinerstein
Companies, and Allen Harrison Company. He has covered several major
markets across the country and has focused on all product types from
3-story garden style to high-rise.
“Venterra’s strong and solid growth over the last 18 years can be
attributed to careful selection of the right deals and the right
people,” said Venterra COO Richard Roos. He continued, “Because
multi-family development is a new venture for us, we are excited to add
someone to our team with Neil’s knowledge and experience and look
forward to collectively building communities that we will all be very
proud of.” Additionally, Neil has a proven record of cultivating
long-term business relationships throughout the industry. His winning
attitude and personality will be a great complement to Venterra’s
corporate values.
About Venterra Realty:
At Venterra, we own and manage apartment communities in 16 cities across
the Southeastern US that provide housing to over 26,000 people. We are
committed to improving the lives of our residents by delivering an
industry-leading customer experience.
Since 2001, Venterra has acquired over $3.0B (133 communities or 35,000
units) of multi-family communities raising more than $1B in equity. We
currently own 58 properties, over 16,000 units, with a total market
value of more than $2.5B. Venterra’s portfolio has a strong presence in
Texas with 36 communities and 20 of those in the Greater Houston area.
In addition to Neil, the Venterra Development Team includes Joey Bruce,
Senior Director of Construction Services, Will Reed, Director of
Development, and Alex Khadaronak, Construction Manager.
