Venterra Realty : Announces New VP to Head Development Team

05/30/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

Venterra Realty is pleased to announce and welcome Neil Simon as Vice President of Development. Neil is leading Venterra’s newly formed multi-family development platform and is responsible for all facets of ground-up development.

Neil is a well-known figure in the multi-family industry with over 18 years of experience. His comprehensive background spans multiple aspects of the business including development, acquisitions, asset management, and capital markets. Over his career, Neil has worked for major development companies including The Hanover Company, The Dinerstein Companies, and Allen Harrison Company. He has covered several major markets across the country and has focused on all product types from 3-story garden style to high-rise.

“Venterra’s strong and solid growth over the last 18 years can be attributed to careful selection of the right deals and the right people,” said Venterra COO Richard Roos. He continued, “Because multi-family development is a new venture for us, we are excited to add someone to our team with Neil’s knowledge and experience and look forward to collectively building communities that we will all be very proud of.” Additionally, Neil has a proven record of cultivating long-term business relationships throughout the industry. His winning attitude and personality will be a great complement to Venterra’s corporate values.

About Venterra Realty:

At Venterra, we own and manage apartment communities in 16 cities across the Southeastern US that provide housing to over 26,000 people. We are committed to improving the lives of our residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience.

Since 2001, Venterra has acquired over $3.0B (133 communities or 35,000 units) of multi-family communities raising more than $1B in equity. We currently own 58 properties, over 16,000 units, with a total market value of more than $2.5B. Venterra’s portfolio has a strong presence in Texas with 36 communities and 20 of those in the Greater Houston area.

In addition to Neil, the Venterra Development Team includes Joey Bruce, Senior Director of Construction Services, Will Reed, Director of Development, and Alex Khadaronak, Construction Manager.


© Business Wire 2019
