Ventnor Resources : Appendix 3B
06/04/2019 | 04:35am EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
VRX Silica Limited
ABN
59 142 014 873
Part 1 - All issues
1
+Class of +securities issued or to
Ordinary fully paid shares
be issued
and
Unlisted options
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
4,332,083 ordinary fully paid shares and
4,000,000 Options Exercisable at 9c each expiring 30 November 2022
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due
dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Shares: Fully paid ordinary shares, with 12 month voluntary escrow expiring 3 June 2020.
Options: Exercisable at 9c each expiring 30 November 2022
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Shares: Yes - rank equally with existing ordinary fully paid shares, however the Shares have been placed under a voluntary holding lock for a period of 12 months.
Options: No - rank equally from date of conversion to ordinary fully paid shares
5
Issue price or consideration
Shares: $0.06
Options: Nil
6
Purpose of the issue
Shares: Director participation in capital raising
Options: issued under The Ventnor Employee
6c Number of +securities issued Nil without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Appendix 3B Page 2
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Shares: 4,332,083 ordinary fully paid Pursuant to shareholder approval 30 May 2019
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
4,000,000 unlisted options
N/A
|
|
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Listing Rule 7.1 - 58,347,792
Listing Rule 7.1A - 40,231,862
|
+Issue dates
4 June 2019
8 Number and +class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
404,318,617 #
Ordinary shares
# 4,332,083 shares subject to voluntary escrow expiring 3 June 2020
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
1,000,000 Options (31/10/2019; 2.8 cents)
5,000,000 Options (28/11/2019; 2.8 cents)
15,250,000 Options (30/11/2020; 7.2 cents)
25,000,000 Options (30/06/2021; 10 cents)
5,750,000 Options (30/11/2021; 10 cents)
11,000,000 Options (30/11/2021; 21.7 cents)
5,000,000 Options (30/11/2021; 9 cents)
4,000,000 Options (30/11/2022; 9 cents)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
There is currently no dividend policy in place for the company
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval - required?
-
19 Closing date for receipt of - acceptances or renunciations
25 If the issue is contingent on - security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
