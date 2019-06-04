Log in
News : Companies
Ventnor Resources : Appendix 3B

06/04/2019 | 04:35am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

VRX Silica Limited

ABN

59 142 014 873

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to

Ordinary fully paid shares

be issued

and

Unlisted options

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

4,332,083 ordinary fully paid shares and

4,000,000 Options Exercisable at 9c each expiring 30 November 2022

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due

dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Shares: Fully paid ordinary shares, with 12 month voluntary escrow expiring 3 June 2020.

Options: Exercisable at 9c each expiring 30 November 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a
    trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Shares: Yes - rank equally with existing ordinary fully paid shares, however the Shares have been placed under a voluntary holding lock for a period of 12 months.

Options: No - rank equally from date of conversion to ordinary fully paid shares

5

Issue price or consideration

Shares: $0.06

Options: Nil

6

Purpose of the issue

Shares: Director participation in capital raising

(If issued as consideration for

at $0.06 per share pursuant to shareholder

the acquisition of assets, clearly

approval 30 May 2019.

identify those assets)

Options: issued under The Ventnor Employee

Incentive Plan. Options issued to provide a

performance linked incentive component in

remuneration package.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

30 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued Nil without security holder approval under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Shares: 4,332,083 ordinary fully paid Pursuant to shareholder approval 30 May 2019

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

4,000,000 unlisted options

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Listing Rule 7.1 - 58,347,792

Listing Rule 7.1A - 40,231,862

7

+Issue dates

4 June 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

404,318,617 #

Ordinary shares

# 4,332,083 shares subject to voluntary escrow expiring 3 June 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

1,000,000 Options (31/10/2019; 2.8 cents)

5,000,000 Options (28/11/2019; 2.8 cents)

15,250,000 Options (30/11/2020; 7.2 cents)

25,000,000 Options (30/06/2021; 10 cents)

5,750,000 Options (30/11/2021; 10 cents)

11,000,000 Options (30/11/2021; 21.7 cents)

5,000,000 Options (30/11/2021; 9 cents)

4,000,000 Options (30/11/2022; 9 cents)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

There is currently no dividend policy in place for the company

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval - required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

-

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities - will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

-

offer relates

  1. +Record date to determine - entitlements
  2. Will holdings on different - registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  3. Policy for deciding entitlements - in relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

18

Names of countries in which the

-

entity has security holders who

will not be sent new offer

documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their

entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of - acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

-

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

-

or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the - issue

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

-

-

25 If the issue is contingent on - security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

-

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27 If the entity has issued options, - and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

-

applicable)

29 Date rights trading will end (if - applicable)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ventnor Resources Limited published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:34:09 UTC
