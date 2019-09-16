Ventnor Resources : Arrowsmith Central BFS and Maiden Ore Reserve

17 September 2019 Arrowsmith Central BFS and Maiden Ore Reserve VRX Silica Limited (VRX Silica or Company) (ASX: VRX) is pleased to announce details of the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) and maiden Probable Ore Reserve at its Arrowsmith Central Silica Sand Project (Arrowsmith Central), located 270km north of Perth, WA, the second BFS for the Company's three advanced silica sand projects. Highlights: Arrowsmith Central has compelling financial metrics and compliments Arrowsmith North

Ungeared NPV 10 of $147 million based on 25 years of a potential mine life of +35 years. Other key BFS outcomes: Post Tax, ungeared NPV10 $147,600,000 Post Tax, ungeared NPV20 $56,100,000 Post Tax, ungeared IRR 60% Payback period (yrs) (post tax) (ramp up rate) 2.8 Exchange Rate US$/A$ $0.70 Life of Mine (yrs) (Scope of BFS Study) 25 EBIT $737,000,000 Total Sales (initial 25 years) no escalation $2,167,000,000 Cashflow after finance and tax $539,000,000 Capex (2 mtpa) $25,880,000 Capex contingency (inc) 20% Life of Mine C1 costs, FOB Geraldton (inc royalties) $27.67 Tonnes Processed (initial 25 years) (Mt) 51 Production Target (Mt) (initial 25 years) (BFS Study) 39.6 Probable Ore Reserves @ 99.6% SiO2 (Mt) 19 Ore Reserve life (yrs) 10 JORC Resources (million tonnes) 77 Notes: A proportion of the production target is based on Inferred Mineral Resource. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised. The Probable Ore Reserve and Inferred Mineral Resource underpinning the above production target have been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code 2012. Full summary of economic assumptions for the BFS is set out in this announcement. All figures are presented in Australian dollars, unadjusted for inflation Total Probable Ore Reserve of 18.9 Mt @ 99.6% SiO 2

Mining Lease application area contains Probable Ore Reserve of 18.7 Mt @ 99.6% SiO 2

Studies identify four saleable silica sand products suitable for international and local markets

2 The Probable Ore Reserve for Arrowsmith Central totals 18.9Mt @ 99.6% SiO2 as reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 edition1, (JORC Code), with 18.7Mt @ 99.6% SiO2 contained within the area of the Company's Mining Lease application (M70/1392) for Arrowsmith Central. This follows the Company's recent announcement of a Probable Ore Reserve for Arrowsmith North totalling 223 Mt @ 99.7% SiO2 in accordance with the JORC Code, with 204Mt 99.7% SiO 2 contained within the area of the Company's Mining Lease application (M70/1389) for that project. VRX Silica Managing Director Bruce Maluish said: "This Reserve estimate is in accordance with our expectations and is complementary to our nearby Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project. "Arrowsmith Central is a smaller Resource than Arrowsmith North but has the potential to still be a very long-life project with additional drilling of the Inferred Resource expected to be sufficient to realise the production target. Arrowsmith Central will produce alternative products to Arrowsmith North and will add to our available catalogue of products to be produced from our silica sand projects," said Maluish. Following pre-referral discussions with the State EPA and Federal DoTEE, follow up surveys this month at both projects will be incorporated into formal referrals for final environmental assessment. BFS Summary The information in this report refers to the Arrowsmith Central silica sand project, which is located north of Eneabba, 270km north of Perth in Western Australia, Figure 1. Figure 1: Arrowsmith Central Project Location 1 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

3 Silica sand markets Globally, silica sand is in a growth phase due to increasing demand from the construction sector, with both volume and value having increased worldwide. Sales of silica sand experienced a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.7% in value terms from 2009 to 2016, with a market value of US$6.3 billion. This was due to its applications across a range of industries, including glass making as well as foundry casting, water filtration, chemicals and metals, along with the hydraulic fracturing process. Accelerations in construction spending and manufacturing output worldwide are expected to drive growth in important silica sand-consuming industries, including the glass, foundry and building products sectors. Significant growth is projected in the hydraulic fracturing market as horizontal drilling for shale oil and gas resources expands, largely in North America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the largest regional consumer of industrial sand through 2025, supported by the dominant Chinese market. The country's container glass industry will drive further silica sand sales, supported by rising production of glass bottles, particularly in the alcoholic beverage sector including wine and beer. In India, foundry activity has shown strong growth, driven by the production of sand moulds to manufacture metal castings. Indonesia will also register strong growth in silica sand sales through 2022, supported by rapid advances in the output of glass products and metal castings, combined with increased hydraulic fracturing activity. Products High-grade silica sand is a key raw material in the industrial development of the world, especially in the glass, metal casting, and ceramics industries. High-grade silica sand contains a high portion of silica (over 99% SiO2) and is used for applications other than construction aggregates. Unlike construction sands, which are used for their physical properties alone, high- grade silica sands are valued for a combination of chemical and physical properties. Global consumption of industrial silica sand is expected to climb 3.2% per year through 2022. Asia Pacific growth is higher than global growth and is expected to be around 5-6% per year. Ongoing economic and infrastructure development in the Asia/Pacific region will drive growth, as will hydraulic fracturing activity in North America. Frac sand will be used increasingly in Asia Pacific in future years but unlikely to match the use in North America where 100 million tonnes are used annually. Glassmaking Silica sand is the primary component of all types of standard and specialty glass. It provides the essential SiO2 component of glass formulation; its chemical purity is the primary determinant of colour, clarity and strength in glass. Industrial sand is used to produce flat glass for building and automotive use, container glass for foods and beverages, and tableware. In its pulverised form, ground silica is required in the production of fibreglass insulation and for reinforcing glass fibres. Specialty glass applications include test tubes and other scientific tools, incandescent and fluorescent lamps. Over the past 20 years growth in glass demand has exceeded GDP growth and continues to grow at circa 5% per annum.

4 Key points and assumptions The BFS is based on only 25 years production from a long-term +35 year mine life. The maiden Probable Ore Reserve of 18.7 Mt @ 99.6% SiO2 (see below) contained within the area of the Company's Mining Lease application area supports a 13-14 year project. This is estimated from the Indicated Mineral Resource only and constitutes approximately 48% of the estimated total production target (in terms of processed tonnes of silica sand) over the 25 year mine life for the project BFS. The Company intends to mine solely from Probable Ore Reserves during the initial 13-14 years of the project. The balance is from Inferred Mineral Resource in the proposed mining area which is 29.4 Mt @ 96.2% SiO2, which the Company intends to mine from year 14 onwards. The Company has undertaken sufficient drilling to assume geological and metallurgical continuity of the sand deposit. There is negligible difference between the modelled sand in each category. In order to upgrade the Inferred Mineral Resource, the Company anticipates that an additional 500 m of aircore drilling will be required. The cost for drilling, assaying and associated studies is estimated (at current rates) to be in the region of $100,000 and will need to be undertaken within the first 13 years of mining operations. Given the simple nature of the silica sand deposit at the project and the associated geological and metallurgical confidence, the Company expects that this additional drilling will be sufficient to realise the production target. Notwithstanding the above, there is a low level of geological confidence associated with inferred mineral resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of indicated mineral resources or that the production target itself will be realised. The project will be a potentially new long-term industry for Western Australia with substantial economic benefits, including long-term employment and royalties with a significant economic contribution to the local and Mid West region. The Company has met with the local Shires, Mid West Development Commission, Mid West Chamber of Commerce & Industry and various local Members of State and Federal Parliament with great support for the project. The Company has engaged with the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation following preliminary environmental studies to identify key issues pertaining to the project environmental approvals for mining particularly the habitat for potential foraging by Carnaby's cockatoos. VRX Silica has developed a mining and rehabilitation methodology specific to the environment at Arrowsmith Central which will enable a successful restoration of mined areas. A key challenge for industrial minerals projects is meeting market specifications. The silica sand market has specifications for parameters such as purity (e.g. SiO2 content) in addition to tight specifications for trace elements such as Fe, Ti, Al and Cr in the glass industry. The Company is confident that it can meet these specifications from Arrowsmith Central.

5 Key economic assumptions for the BFS are as follows: Currency Australian dollars Sales contracts in Asia for silica sand are invariably based $US and a A$0.70 exchange rate has been applied Project life 25 years Total Probable Ore Reserve alone supports a 13-14 year project. Mining will occur solely from the Probable Ore Reserve during the first 13-14 years. There is a reasonable expectation that with further close spaced drilling the existing Inferred Mineral Resource would convert to Indicated Mineral Resource and subsequently Probable Ore Reserve. This will increase the mine life to well in excess of this time period, however the model is conservatively restricted to 25 years. Depreciation 15% rate on capital Corporate tax rate 27% on taxable profit Production Steady state of production from Probable Ore Reserves over life of mine, with the first 5 years at 1 million tonnes per year and thereafter at 2 million tonnes per year The Company has currently expressions of interest and letters of intent to purchase 1 million tonnes per year of Arrowsmith Central products and expects further interest once these products are made available to the market Shares on Issue 404,318,617 NPV estimation Standard financial modelling conducted at both 10% and 20% discount rates. discount rates The 20% rate is generally above standard reporting rates but demonstrates that the Project is still financially robust at this higher rate Capital cost Based on estimates ±15% from engineering companies with extensive experience in sand separation Operating costs A$27.67 C1 costs, including royalties Based on first principles and current rates for equipment Sales revenue US$35-46 per dry metric tonne dependent on product type, product quality, contract terms and quantity Revenue is constant based on current prices and ignores any projected growth in prices Maximum debt A$20 million Borrowing rates 12% Accounts receivable 30 days Accounts payable 30 days Plant maintenance 5% of capital cost per year Environmental bond A$500,000 May be substituted by the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety's "Mining Rehabilitation Fund" Capex contingency 20% Recoveries CF400 (Glass 400 ppm Fe2O3) 17% C20 (Foundry ASF 20) 34% C50 (Foundry ASF 50) 17% TiO2 Concentrate 9% Recoveries are based on CDE testwork at ±5%

