Ventnor Resources : Arrowsmith Silica Sand Project Update

15 August 2018

Arrowsmith Silica Sand Project Update

Highlights:

 Programme of Work (PoW) granted on two tenements

 Additional Exploration Licence (EL) granted

 Fifth EL application submitted

 Maiden Mineral Resource estimation underway

Ventnor Resources Limited (Ventnor or Company) (ASX: VRX) is pleased to announce progress on its Arrowsmith Silica Sand Project (Arrowsmith Project).

The Arrowsmith Project is broken down into 3 smaller project areas, namely Arrowsmith North, Central and South. The Department of Mines, Industry and Safety (DMIRS) has granted a Programme of Work (PoW) for exploration on both Arrowsmith North (E70/5076) and Arrowsmith Central (E70/4987) prospects.

Drilling will commence in September subject to the ground drying out in compliance with the Company's Dieback Management Plan. This Plan, which has been accepted by DMIRS and added to the tenement conditions for the PoW areas, requires drilling to be undertaken in dry conditions.

Ventnor's application for Exploration Licence E70/5109 was granted on 14 August 2018. Ventnor has also applied for an additional Exploration Licence (ELA70/5197) covering an area of 8.5 km2 at the Arrowsmith Project that complements and is contiguous with the existing holding.

The Arrowsmith Project now comprises 4 granted exploration licences and one new application covering a total area of approximately 379 km2.

CSA Global has been engaged to estimate a JORC-2012 compliant Maiden Mineral Resource for the Arrowsmith North and Central areas, utilising the existing hand auger data. The Company expects this will be estimated to an Inferred level of confidence and completed in the current calendar quarter.

Ventnor Managing Director, Bruce Maluish said: "The approved POW now allows us to undertake drilling programmes targeting a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource to an Indicated category."

"In addition to the Mineral Resource estimations, drilling, assays and a third iteration of testwork are expected to be completed before the end of the year and will all contribute to a near term Feasibility Study on the Arrowsmith Silica Sand Project."

The Company has conducted preliminary testwork programs that indicate the deposits at the Arrowsmith Project can be upgraded to glassmaking silica sand requirements. A further iteration of testwork is underway, which will facilitate the determination of final products and finalisation of the proposed processing circuit design.

The Company has previously undertaken desktop environmental studies on the Arrowsmith Project areas and planning is underway to commence the spring-time flora and fauna studies that will support a referral to the relevant environmental authorities prior to a Mining Proposal.

Arrowsmith Silica Sand Project Location

The Company has estimated Exploration Targets for the Arrowsmith Project as follows:

Area Tonnes (Mt) Grade SiO2 Low High Low High Arrowsmith North 100 140 95% 98% Arrowsmith Central 40 70 95% 98% Total 140 210 95% 98%

The potential quality and grade of these Exploration Targets are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource; it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

These estimations are based on:

Arrowsmith North Exploration Target

 Exploration Target area 3,600 ha

 1.6t/m3 in situ bulk density

 Between 40% and 50% of area contains high grade silica sand

 Depth of high grade sand 4 to 5 metres

Arrowsmith Central Exploration Target

 Exploration Target area 3,000 ha

 1.6t/m3 in situ bulk density

 Between 40% and 50% of area contains high grade silica sand

 Depth of high grade sand 2 to 3 metres

Auger drilling in the Exploration Target areas has been completed and is adequate for a JORC-2012 compliant Maiden Mineral Resource estimate but further Aircore drilling is planned for mid to late September 2018 to upgrade the level of confidence and increase the Resource by drilling deeper than the hand-held auger.

Tenements for the Arrowsmith Project are summarised below:

E70/4986

Holders

Grant Date

Expiry Date

Area (km2)Ventnor Mining Pty Ltd

E70/5109

Ventnor Mining Pty LtdELA70/5197

Ventnor Mining Pty Ltd

06/04/2018 06/04/2018 14/06/2018 14/08/2018 03/08/2018*

05/04/2023 05/04/2023 13/06/2023 14/08/2023

80.5

86.5

167.3

35.9

*Application Date

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this release that relates to exploration results and exploration targets is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr David Reid who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG). Mr Reid is a contractor to Ventnor Resources Limited. Mr Reid has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined

in the "2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves."

Mr Reid consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on information provided by him and in the form and context in which they appear.

