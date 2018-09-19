Ventnor Resources : Change in substantial holding

FORM 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Ventnor Resources Ltd

ACN: 142 014 873

1.

Details of substantial holder

Name: Peter Pawlowitsch on behalf of himself and his controlled entities, Haven Super Pty Ltd (ACN: 127 013 003), Vault (WA) Pty Ltd (ACN: 133 160 639) and Mosch Pty Ltd (ACN: 608 368 369)

There was a change in the interests

of the substantial holder on: 19 September 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on: 3 August 2018 The previous notice was dated: 1 August 2018 2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial shareholder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial shareholder notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power Person's votes Voting power Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 19,508,436 6.37% 21,508,436 5.90% 3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to change Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 19 September 2018 Peter Pawlowitsch on behalf of his controlled entities Dilution due to increase in issued Capital of Ventnor Resources Ltd Nil 19 September 2018 Peter Pawlowitsch on behalf of his controlled entities Acquisition of shares approved by shareholders $120,000 Ordinary shares 2,000,000 4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Class and number of securities Haven Super Pty Ltd Haven Super Pty Ltd Haven Super Pty Ltd 3,383,437 fully paid ordinary shares Vault (WA) Pty Ltd Vault (WA) Pty Ltd Vault (WA) Pty Ltd 1,125,000 fully paid ordinary shares Mosch Pty Ltd Mosch Pty Ltd Mosch Pty Ltd 14,999,999 fully paid ordinary shares 5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associated of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: