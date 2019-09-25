Ventnor Resources : Corporate Governance Statement

ACN 142 014 873
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT
DATED: 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
ADOPTED: 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
EFFECTIVE UP TO THIS DATE

Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices
The Company reports below on how it has followed (or otherwise departed from) each of the ASX Principles and Recommendations (ASX P&R) during the financial reporting period (the Reporting Period) year ended 30 June 2019.
Summary Statement:
|
|
Compliance with ASX P&R
|
|
Compliance with ASX P&R
|
|
Yes/ No
|
|
Yes/ No
|
|
|
|
|
Recommendation 1.1
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 4.1
|
No
|
Recommendation 1.2
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 4.2
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 1.3
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 4.3
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 1.4
|
Yes
|
|
|
Recommendation 1.5
|
No
|
Recommendation 5.1
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 1.6
|
Yes
|
|
|
Recommendation 1.7
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 6.1
|
Yes
|
|
|
Recommendation 6.2
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 2.1
|
No
|
Recommendation 6.3
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 2.2
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 6.4
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 2.3
|
Yes
|
|
|
Recommendation 2.4
|
No
|
Recommendation 7.1
|
No
|
Recommendation 2.5
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 7.2
|
No
|
Recommendation 2.6
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 7.3
|
No
|
|
|
Recommendation 7.4
|
Yes
|
Recommendation 3.1
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
Recommendation 8.1
|
No
|
|
|
Recommendation 8.2
|
Yes
Website Disclosures
Further information about the Company's charters, policies and procedures may be found at its website at http://www.vrxsilica.com.au, under the tab marked "Downloads".
Principle, Recommendation and Disclosure in relation thereto
Principle 1. Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
A listed entity should establish and disclose the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management and how their performance is monitored and evaluated.
Recommendation 1.1
A listed entity should disclose:
-
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and
-
those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.
Disclosure:
The Company has established the functions reserved to the Board and has set out these functions in its Board Charter. The Board is collectively responsible for promoting the success of the Company through its key functions of overseeing the management of the Company, providing overall corporate governance of the Company, monitoring the financial performance of the Company, engaging appropriate management commensurate with the Company's structure and objectives, involvement in the development of corporate strategy and performance objectives and reviewing, ratifying and monitoring systems of risk management and internal control, codes of conduct and legal compliance.
The Company has established the functions delegated to senior executives and has set out these functions in it Board Charter. Senior executives are responsible for supporting the Managing Director and assisting the Managing Director in implementing the running of the general operations and financial business of the Company, in accordance with the delegated authority of the Board.
Senior executives are responsible for reporting all matters which fall within the Company's materiality thresholds at first instance to the Managing Director or, if the matter concerns the Managing Director, then directly to the Chair or the lead independent Director, as appropriate.

Recommendation 1.2
A listed entity should:
-
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and
-
provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.
Disclosure:
The Board undertakes a review of the potential candidate and their appropriate skills through a reference of previous positions and industry contacts.
Full details of each person are announced in the initial appointment announcement and also in the Annual Report. Where a director is seeking election, shareholders are given full details.
Recommendation 1.3
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
Disclosure:
Upon joining the Company, each director and senior executive enters into an agreement with the Company which sets out the key terms of their employment and their responsibilities including the need to adhere to all Company policies and disclosure requirements.
Recommendation 1.4
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
Disclosure:
The Company Secretary advises the Board directly on all matters regarding the function of the Board, in consultation with any legal advice if so required. The Company Secretary is responsible for co-ordinating all board matters, committee meetings and advice.
Recommendation 1.5
A listed entity should:
-
have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;
-
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
-
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either:
-
-
the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
-
if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.
Disclosure:
The Company does not qualify under the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012 (Cth). The Company has a policy of appointing the most suitably qualified person to each position in the Company. Where there is a vacancy, the most suitable party will be employed.
The Company has established a Diversity Policy but because of its size and limited resources, positions are selected on the best available candidate.
At the date of this report, all senior executive positions, being persons who can influence the direction of the Company are filled by males.

The Company will review the need to implement the policy as it develops.
Recommendation 1.6
A listed entity should:
-
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committee and individual directors; and
-
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.
Disclosure:
The Chair is responsible for evaluating the Board and the various committee members. The Chair holds informal discussions with the Board on an ongoing basis, as required. Given the size of the Company and only being a three person board, the position of Chair is usually filled by one of the directors.
Recommendation 1.7
A listed entity should:
-
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating of its senior executives; and
-
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.
Disclosure:
The Managing Director is responsible for evaluating the senior executives and does this by holding informal discussions with each executive on an ongoing basis as required.
Principle 2. Structure the board to add value
A listed entity should have a board of an appropriate size, composition, skills and commitment to enable it to discharge its duties effectively.
Recommendation 2.1
The board of a listed entity should:
-
have nomination committee which:
-
-
has at least three (3) members, a majority of whom are independent directors;
-
is chaired by an independent director;
-
disclose the charter of the committee;
-
disclose the members of the committee; and
-
as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meeting; or
-
if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.
Disclosure:
Because of its size and limited resources, the Company does not have a separately constituted Nomination Committee. The full Board undertakes the duties which would normally fall to such a Committee.
The Company will review the need to form this committee as it develops.
Recommendation 2.2
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.
Disclosure:
The skills of each director are outlined in the Annual Report and includes their individual qualifications and experience.
Recommendation 2.3
A listed entity should disclose:

-
the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors; and
-
if a director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and
-
the length of service of each director
|
Name
|
Position
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
Mr Paul Boyatzis
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
Mr Bruce Maluish
|
Executive Managing Director
|
No
|
|
|
|
Mr Peter Pawlowitsch
|
Non-Executive Director
|
No
|
|
|
An independent director is defined as a non-executive director and;
Is not a substantial shareholder of the Company or an officer of or directly or indirectly associated with a substantial shareholder of the Company;
Within the last three years has not been employed in an executive capacity by the Company, or been a director after ceasing to hold any such employment;
Within the past three years has not been a principal of a material professional advisor or a material consultant to the Company or an employee associated with such a material service provider or advisor; and
Does not have a material contractual relationship with the Company other than as a director of the Company.
Disclosure:
The Board comprises three Directors. Mr Boyatzis acts as the Chair and is considered an independent director. Mr Pawlowitsch is a non-executive director and as a substantial shareholder is not considered to be fully independent. Mr Maluish is an executive Managing Director and is not considered to be fully independent. The Board considers that given the size of the Company, it is better to have directors with the appropriate skill sets as key board members.
The profile of each Director detailing their skills, experience, expertise and term of office is set out in the Directors' Report as included in the Annual Report.
Identification of Independent Directors
Independence is measured having regard to the relationships listed in Box 2.1 of the Principles and Recommendations and the Company's materiality thresholds.
Materiality Thresholds
The Board has agreed on the guidelines for assessing the materiality of matters. These are set out in the Company's Board Charter as published to the Company's website.
Recommendation 2.4
A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors.
Disclosure:
The Board has one independent Director (as defined by the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (3rd Edition)) and two non-independent Directors. As such, the Company does not comply with the requirement that a majority of the board should be independent. The Board believes that, given the size of the Company, the nature of its operations and the ability of all incumbent Directors to bring an independent judgement to bear in Board deliberations, the current Board composition is appropriate for the Company in its present stage of development.
The Company's Chairman Paul Boyatzis meets the independence criteria set out in the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, however the Managing Director, Bruce Maluish (as an employee of the Company) and Non-Executive Director Peter Pawlowitsch (as a substantial shareholder) do not.
