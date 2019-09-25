Ventnor Resources : Corporate Governance Statement

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices

The Company reports below on how it has followed (or otherwise departed from) each of the ASX Principles and Recommendations (ASX P&R) during the financial reporting period (the Reporting Period) year ended 30 June 2019.

Summary Statement:

Compliance with ASX P&R Compliance with ASX P&R Yes/ No Yes/ No Recommendation 1.1 Yes Recommendation 4.1 No Recommendation 1.2 Yes Recommendation 4.2 Yes Recommendation 1.3 Yes Recommendation 4.3 Yes Recommendation 1.4 Yes Recommendation 1.5 No Recommendation 5.1 Yes Recommendation 1.6 Yes Recommendation 1.7 Yes Recommendation 6.1 Yes Recommendation 6.2 Yes Recommendation 2.1 No Recommendation 6.3 Yes Recommendation 2.2 Yes Recommendation 6.4 Yes Recommendation 2.3 Yes Recommendation 2.4 No Recommendation 7.1 No Recommendation 2.5 Yes Recommendation 7.2 No Recommendation 2.6 Yes Recommendation 7.3 No Recommendation 7.4 Yes Recommendation 3.1 Yes Recommendation 8.1 No Recommendation 8.2 Yes

Website Disclosures

Further information about the Company's charters, policies and procedures may be found at its website at http://www.vrxsilica.com.au, under the tab marked "Downloads".

Principle, Recommendation and Disclosure in relation thereto

Principle 1. Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

A listed entity should establish and disclose the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management and how their performance is monitored and evaluated.

Recommendation 1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.

Disclosure:

The Company has established the functions reserved to the Board and has set out these functions in its Board Charter. The Board is collectively responsible for promoting the success of the Company through its key functions of overseeing the management of the Company, providing overall corporate governance of the Company, monitoring the financial performance of the Company, engaging appropriate management commensurate with the Company's structure and objectives, involvement in the development of corporate strategy and performance objectives and reviewing, ratifying and monitoring systems of risk management and internal control, codes of conduct and legal compliance.

The Company has established the functions delegated to senior executives and has set out these functions in it Board Charter. Senior executives are responsible for supporting the Managing Director and assisting the Managing Director in implementing the running of the general operations and financial business of the Company, in accordance with the delegated authority of the Board.

Senior executives are responsible for reporting all matters which fall within the Company's materiality thresholds at first instance to the Managing Director or, if the matter concerns the Managing Director, then directly to the Chair or the lead independent Director, as appropriate.

