Ventnor Resources : High Purity Quartz at Warrawanda

5 March 2019

High Purity Quartz at Warrawanda

Highlights:

• Rock chip samples +99.95% SiO2;

• Multiple targets;

• Drilling planned mid-2019.

VRX Silica Limited (VRX Silica or Company) (ASX: VRX) is pleased to announce the results of rock chip samples from its Warrawanda Project, located, 40kms south of Newman, WA.

The Company has held the Warrawanda Project since listing in 2011 (as Ventnor Resources Ltd) with its primary focus on the nickel prospectivity on a massive ultramafic intrusion which runs east-west across the tenements.

Since the Company has changed direction to supply the Silica Sand market the tenement was re-evaluated to examine the quartz outcrops which dot the landscape in the granites adjoining the ultra-mafic intrusion.

Three outcrops have been initially sampled with outstanding results at each with the potential to produce a High Purity Quartz (HPQ) product.

VRX Silica Managing Director Bruce Maluish said: "This is potentially yet another product we can supply in to the Silica market."

"The HPQ market is much smaller and industry specific than the silica sand market for glassmaking but it is significantly higher value with prices up to US$300 per tonne for crushed and bagged HPQ," said Maluish.

High purity quartz is a special category of silica and used in high added value products, particularly optical fibres, LED lights, silicon manufactured for use in the electronics industry, photovoltaic cells and high tech glass.

There is significant growth in the production of LED lights and a high market demand for HPQ.

The Warrawanda HPQ Project is close to the town of Newman and immediately adjacent to Great Northern Highway which connects to Fremantle with ample opportunity for backloads from trucks servicing the Pilbara.

The Company will conduct a diamond drill program to test the extent and quality of the deposits mid-year following an Aboriginal Heritage survey.

Warrawanda Location Plan

Detailed Information

The Warrawanda Project is located 40km south of Newman in Western Australia and comprises two granted tenements E52/2373 and E52/3447, the tenements are proximal to the Great Northern Highway. The geology of the Warrawanda project is an east-west orientated ultramafic unit within an extensive granitic terrain, see below.

The focus of exploration to date has been the potential for nickel sulphide mineralisation to be hosted in the 15km long ultramafic unit. With the recent change in Company direction to silica sand, the Warrawanda Project was re-evaluated and attention went to the quartz hills, picture below, which exist within the granites.

There are a number of these quartz hills on the tenements, they rise 5 to 15m above ground level and two were able to be field checked and sampled, WWQ4 and WWQ6, table below.

In addition to these a quartz vein was sampled that was internal to the ultramafic unit, WWQ5.

Rock chips samples were taken and submitted to the laboratory for silica analysis, with the results in the table below indicating the quartz in the outcrops is almost pure silica with very little in the way of contaminants.

Table 1: Warrawanda Quartz Rockchip Sample Results

Rockchip ID MGA North MGA East SiO2(Calc.) Al2O3 CaO Fe2O3 K2O MgO Na2O TiO2 LOI1000C % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % WWQ4 7371574 783153 99.96 212 X 117 X 97 X X 0.03 WWQ5 7372997 787223 99.95 199 X 175 X 102 X X 0.03 WWQ6 7373432 789494 99.96 166 X 125 X 81 X X 0.02 The Image below shows the rockchip sample locations displayed on the SRTM topography, WWQ4 and WWQ6 being the spot high of a quartz outcrop.

The picture below of WWQ6 from below showing the quartz outcrop.

And from the top of WWQ6,