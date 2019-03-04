Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ventnor Resources : High Purity Quartz at Warrawanda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 07:55pm EST

5 March 2019

High Purity Quartz at Warrawanda

Highlights:

  • Rock chip samples +99.95% SiO2;

  • Multiple targets;

  • Drilling planned mid-2019.

VRX Silica Limited (VRX Silica or Company) (ASX: VRX) is pleased to announce the results of rock chip samples from its Warrawanda Project, located, 40kms south of Newman, WA.

The Company has held the Warrawanda Project since listing in 2011 (as Ventnor Resources Ltd) with its primary focus on the nickel prospectivity on a massive ultramafic intrusion which runs east-west across the tenements.

Since the Company has changed direction to supply the Silica Sand market the tenement was re-evaluated to examine the quartz outcrops which dot the landscape in the granites adjoining the ultra-mafic intrusion.

Three outcrops have been initially sampled with outstanding results at each with the potential to produce a High Purity Quartz (HPQ) product.

VRX Silica Managing Director Bruce Maluish said: "This is potentially yet another product we can supply in to the Silica market."

"The HPQ market is much smaller and industry specific than the silica sand market for glassmaking but it is significantly higher value with prices up to US$300 per tonne for crushed and bagged HPQ," said Maluish.

High purity quartz is a special category of silica and used in high added value products, particularly optical fibres, LED lights, silicon manufactured for use in the electronics industry, photovoltaic cells and high tech glass.

There is significant growth in the production of LED lights and a high market demand for HPQ.

The Warrawanda HPQ Project is close to the town of Newman and immediately adjacent to Great Northern Highway which connects to Fremantle with ample opportunity for backloads from trucks servicing the Pilbara.

The Company will conduct a diamond drill program to test the extent and quality of the deposits mid-year following an Aboriginal Heritage survey.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: VRX

Capital Structure

Shares on Issue: 366 million

Unlisted Options: 63 million

Corporate Directory

Paul Boyatzis

Non-Executive Chairman

Bruce Maluish

Managing Director

Peter Pawlowitsch

Non-Executive Director

John Geary

Company Secretary

Company Projects

Arrowsmith Silica Sand Project, 270km north of Perth, WA.

Muchea Silica Sand Project, 50km north of Perth, WA.

Boyatup Silica Sand Project, 100km east of Esperance, WA.

Biranup base metals and gold Project adjacent to the Tropicana Gold Mine, WA, (subject to option with MCT).

Warrawanda HPQ Project south of Newman, WA.

The Company is actively assessing other silica sand projects in Australia.

Warrawanda Location Plan

Detailed Information

The Warrawanda Project is located 40km south of Newman in Western Australia and comprises two granted tenements E52/2373 and E52/3447, the tenements are proximal to the Great Northern Highway. The geology of the Warrawanda project is an east-west orientated ultramafic unit within an extensive granitic terrain, see below.

The focus of exploration to date has been the potential for nickel sulphide mineralisation to be hosted in the 15km long ultramafic unit. With the recent change in Company direction to silica sand, the Warrawanda Project was re-evaluated and attention went to the quartz hills, picture below, which exist within the granites.

There are a number of these quartz hills on the tenements, they rise 5 to 15m above ground level and two were able to be field checked and sampled, WWQ4 and WWQ6, table below.

In addition to these a quartz vein was sampled that was internal to the ultramafic unit, WWQ5.

Rock chips samples were taken and submitted to the laboratory for silica analysis, with the results in the table below indicating the quartz in the outcrops is almost pure silica with very little in the way of contaminants.

Table 1: Warrawanda Quartz Rockchip Sample Results

Rockchip ID

MGA North

MGA East

SiO2(Calc.)

Al2O3

CaO

Fe2O3

K2O

MgO

Na2O

TiO2

LOI1000C

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

%

WWQ4

7371574

783153

99.96

212

X

117

X

97

X

X

0.03

WWQ5

7372997

787223

99.95

199

X

175

X

102

X

X

0.03

WWQ6

7373432

789494

99.96

166

X

125

X

81

X

X

0.02

The Image below shows the rockchip sample locations displayed on the SRTM topography, WWQ4 and WWQ6 being the spot high of a quartz outcrop.

The picture below of WWQ6 from below showing the quartz outcrop.

And from the top of WWQ6,

Disclaimer

Ventnor Resources Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 00:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pCathay Pacific in talks to buy stake in HNA's HK Express Airways
RE
09:01pRubicon Global Announces Technology Partnership Agreement With Odakyu Group in Japan
GL
09:01pDENSHI GIHAN : Circuit Board Pro Creates an Intricate "Katsushika Hokusai The Great Wave off Kanagawa" Design!
BU
09:00pUNIPHORE SOFTWARE SYSTEMS : Launches auMina QSense™ to Transform Performance Management in Customer Facing Roles
BU
09:00pEMPOWER CLINICS : Announces Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
AQ
08:58pPFIZER : Prices $5,000,000,000 Debt Offering
BU
08:57pSingapore Government Enhances Cybersecurity Defenses With Second HackerOne Bug Bounty Programme
BU
08:53pKAYNE ANDERSON MLP MIDSTREAM INVSTMNT : Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
AQ
08:53pKayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
GL
08:53pKayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : gets $1 billion down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system
4China to form national oil and gas pipeline company-state planner
5CENTURYLINK : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. Investors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.