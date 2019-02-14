Ventnor Resources : Prospectus

VRX Silica Limited

ACN 142 014 873

PROSPECTUS

For the offer of up to 2,000 Shares each at an issue price of $0.12.

THIS PROSPECTUS IS BEING ISSUED UNDER SECTION 708A(11) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

FOR THE PURPOSE OF FACILITATING SECONDARY TRADING OF THE CONSIDERATION SHARES

THIS OFFER CLOSES AT 5.00PM WST ON 20 FEBRUARY 2019.

VALID APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE THAT TIME.

Important Information

This Prospectus is dated 14 February 2019.

A copy of this Prospectus is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company at Level 1, 6 Thelma Street, West Perth, WA, Australia, 6005, during normal business hours. The Company will also provide copies of other documents on request (see Section 6.3).

The Company will apply to ASX within seven days of the date of this Prospectus for Official Quotation by ASX of the Shares offered by this Prospectus.

Applications for Shares will only be accepted on an Application Form which is attached to, or provided by the Company with a copy of this Prospectus. The Corporations Act prohibits any person from passing on to another person an Application Form unless it is accompanied by a complete and unaltered copy of this Prospectus.

The Company is a disclosing entity listed on the ASX and this Prospectus is issued under section 713 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in reliance on information previously disclosed to the ASX by the Company. It does not contain, by itself, all information that would be contained in a prospectus for an initial public offering or all information relevant to a decision to invest in the Company.

Definitions of certain terms used in this Prospectus are contained in Section 8. All references to currency are to Australian dollars and all references to time are to WST, unless otherwise indicated.

Corporate Directory

Directors

Share Registry*

Mr Paul Boyatzis (Non Exec. Chairman)

Mr Bruce Maluish (Managing Director)

Mr Peter Pawlowitsch (Non Exec. Director)

Company Secretary

Mr John Geary

Registered Office

Level 1

6 Thelma Street WEST PERTH WA 6005

ASX Code: VRX

Website: www.vrxsilica.com.auComputershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 11

172 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Details of the Offer

3.1

The Offer

The Company is offering pursuant to this Prospectus 2,000 Shares each at an issue price of $0.12 per Share (Offer).

There is no minimum amount sought to be raised by the Offer. There is no provision for oversubscriptions.

The Offer is not underwritten.

Refer to Section 6.1 for a summary of the rights attaching to the Shares.

3.2 Purpose of the Offer

On 4 February 2019, the Company announced the issue of 2,000,000 Shares (Consideration Shares)

in connection with the Company's acquisition of the Boyatup Project (Acquisition) to the vendors of the Boyatup Project. The Shares will be issued without a disclosure document pursuant to section 708 of the Corporations Act and without Shareholder approval in accordance with the Company's 15% issue capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.

This Prospectus has been issued to facilitate secondary trading of the Consideration Shares as they will be issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. A prospectus is required under the Corporations Act to enable persons who are issued these Shares to on-sell them within 12 months of their issue. The Company is not issuing these Shares with the purpose of the persons to whom they are being issued selling or transferring their Shares or granting, issuing or transferring interests in them within 12 months of the issue, however this Prospectus provides them with the ability to do so should they so wish.

Accordingly, the purpose of this Prospectus is to:

(a) make the Offer; and (b) ensure that the on-sale of the Consideration Shares does not breach Section 707(3) of the Corporations Act by relying on the exemption to the secondary trading provisions in Section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act. 3.3 Opening and Closing Dates

The Company will accept Application Forms from the date of this Prospectus until 5.00pm WST on the Closing Date, being 20 February 2019, or such other date as the Directors in their absolute discretion shall determine, subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules.

3.4

Application for Shares

If you wish to subscribe for Shares pursuant to the Offer, you should complete and return the Application Form, which will be provided with a copy of this Prospectus by the Company at the Board's discretion, in accordance with the instructions in the Application Form. Completed Application Forms and Application Monies must be received by the Company prior to 5.00pm WST on the Closing Date. Cheques must be made payable to "VRX Silica Limited" and crossed "Not

Negotiable". All cheques must be in Australian currency. Application Forms should be mailed or delivered to VRX Silica Limited, Level 1, 6 Thelma Street, West Perth WA 6005.

Acceptance of a completed Application Form by the Company creates a legally binding contract between the Applicant and the Company for the number of Shares accepted by the Company. The Application Form does not need to be signed to be a binding Application for Shares.

If the Application Form is not completed correctly it may still be treated as valid. The Directors' decision as to whether to treat the Application as valid and how to construe, amend or complete the Application Form is final.

3.5

Application Monies

All Application Monies received for the Shares will be held in trust in a bank account maintained solely for the purpose of depositing Application Monies received pursuant to this Prospectus until the Shares are issued. All Application Monies will be returned (without interest) if the Shares are not issued.

3.6

Issue of Shares

The Company may issue the Shares progressively as Applications are received and in any event, will issue all Shares as soon as possible after the Closing Date.

Shareholder statements will be dispatched, as soon as possible after the issue of the Shares. It is the responsibility of Applicants to determine their allocation prior to trading in the Shares. Applicants who sell Shares before they receive their holding statements will do so at their own risk.

3.7

ASX quotation

Application will be made to ASX no later than seven days after the date of this Prospectus for the Official Quotation of the Shares offered under the Offer. If permission is not granted by ASX for the Official Quotation of the Shares offered by this Prospectus within three months after the date of this Prospectus (or such period as ASX allows), the Company will repay, as soon as practicable, without interest, all Application Monies received pursuant to this Prospectus.

3.8

CHESS

The Company participates in the Clearing House Electronic Subregister System, known as CHESS. ASTC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX, operates CHESS in accordance with the Listing Rules and

Securities Clearing House Business Rules.

Under CHESS, Applicants will not receive a certificate but will receive a statement of their holding of Shares.

If you are broker sponsored, ASTC will send you a CHESS statement.

The CHESS statement will set out the number of Shares issued under this Prospectus, provide details of your holder identification number, the participant identification number of the sponsor and the terms and conditions applicable to the Shares.

If you are registered on the Issuer Sponsored subregister, your statement will be dispatched by Computershare Investor Services and will contain the number of Shares issued to you under this

Prospectus and your security holder reference number.