Ventnor Resources : Quarterly Activities Report

The following is a summary of the activities conducted by VRX Silica Ltd (VRX Silica or Company) (ASX:VRX) during the quarter ending 30 June 2019. Exploration and Project Development On 16 April 2019 VRX Silica announced the Company had received strong interest for the purchase of significant tonnages of silica sand products from its Arrowsmith and Muchea Projects following the appointment of Mr Yoonil Kim as its International Sales Manager in November 2018. Mr Kim is a South Korean national with over 15 years' experience marketing and selling silica sand products to glass manufacturers and foundries across the Asia-Pacific region. The Company has identified numerous markets in the Asia-Pacific region and met with a number of potential offtake customers for the sale of silica sand products from the Arrowsmith and Muchea Projects. The Company will be able to commit to binding offtake agreements following the approval of Mining Permits at its silica sand projects. VRX Silica has received enquiries and expressions of interest from manufacturers and purchasing agents for smaller shipments of silica sand product for glassmaking in the following countries: ∙ China (3) ∙ Japan (1) ∙ Philippines (2) ∙ Korea (1) ∙ Thailand (2) ∙ Malaysia (1) ∙ India (1) ∙ Taiwan (1) With over 270 glassmaking facilities the Chinese glassmaking industry is the most dominant in the Asia-Pacific region. Interest to-date for glassmaking quality silica sand totals 1,675,000 tonnes per annum and such interest is expected to increase as the product catalogue is further distributed. The Company has also received enquiries and expressions of interest from organisations in the foundry industry in: South Korea (5)

Japan (1)

Philippines (1)

Taiwan (1) The highest level of demand was from South Korea, which is the world's largest foundry market, predominately in the automobile and ship building industries. Interest to-date for foundry quality silica sand totals 888,000 tonnes per annum and, as for glassmaking silica sand, such interest is expected to increase. Whilst these expressions of interest may not all lead to binding contracts, the Company is confident of securing adequate offtake to justify the development of its silica sand projects. Further enquiries are expected and the Company will look to progress this strong interest into binding offtake agreements before committing to funding arrangements for processing plant requirements.

Testwork Results On 2 May 2019 VRX Silica Limited announced the results of testwork and confirmation assays for recoveries of silica sand commercial products from its Arrowsmith Projects (Arrowsmith), located 270km north of Perth, WA, and Muchea (Muchea), 50km north of Perth, WA Silica Sand Projects. The Company has now conducted three iterations of testwork, with the final iteration completed in March of this year by CDE Global, a renowned testwork laboratory and process plant fabricator based in Northern Ireland. The Company has since completed confirmation assays on final products from that testwork through Nagrom Laboratories in Perth, WA. During the June quarter the Company released a process circuit design, engineering and cost estimate by CDE Global for a plant based on this testwork and the final determination of recoveries is based on this circuit design, which included the attritioning step being conducted twice. Attritioning is a high energy interaction of grains rubbing on grains which liberates attached fine particles and reduces particle size by breakage on corners and grain boundaries. This reduces contaminants and improves particle shape. VRX Silica is now confident in the process circuit design and the final silica sand products capable of production. These have been compiled into the products catalogue which the Company continues to distribute and gauge the response, which to-date has been extremely positive. Based on the testwork and process circuit mass balance data, the following table summarises the recovered products: Arrowsmith North Product Industry Recovery Arrowsmith - N20 Foundry 24% Arrowsmith - N40 / NF500 Foundry/Glass 60% Local Market/Filter/Bunker Filter/Bunker 6% Arrowsmith Central Product Industry Recovery Arrowsmith - C20 Foundry 34% Arrowsmith - C50/CF400 Foundry/Glass 34% High TiO2 Mineral Sands 9% Muchea Product Industry Recovery Muchea F80C LCD/Foundry 20% Muchea F80 Glassmaking 48% Muchea F150 Glassmaking 20% Recoveries based on CDE Global/Nagrom Testwork Mass Balance Data

The Company has had strong interest for potential offtake of silica sand products from the Asian region and these recoveries are of products which will comply with the requirements of interested customers to date. Muchea Mineral Resource Estimate Upgrade On 20 November 2018 VRX Silica reported a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Muchea Silica Sand Project (Muchea), located 50km north of Perth, WA. Since then, during March 2019 the Company conducted a close spaced aircore drill program at Muchea and on 17 June 2019 the Company announced the results of that program. The aircore drill program was over an area of 217ha, which is a small portion of the 2,900ha Mining Lease Application area and the most likely starting area for mining. Receipt of the assay results enabled a new JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) to be determined for the Muchea Silica Sand Project. The MRE has increased the JORC 2012 Indicated Mineral Resource by 49% to 29 Mt @ 99.6% SiO2 and the JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource by 4% to 179 Mt @ 99.6% SiO2 for a Total MRE of 208 Mt @ 99.6% SiO2, an overall increase of 9%, see Tables 1 and 2 below. This MRE update is based on the results of the March 2019 drilling, combined with a reinterpretation of the previously modelled sand layer. The reinterpretation investigated layers of low iron sand which were previously discounted due to colour, and higher levels of clay and organic matter; represented as Al2O3 and LOI1000C in the assay dataset. The prior MRE was estimated purely on the percentage of SiO2 rather than defining all material that was amenable to beneficiation to produce glass and foundry grade silica sand. The Resource estimate only includes sand three metres above the year 2000 mapped water table level and discounts the top half metre of topsoil which will be used for rehabilitation. The low variability of results over the Resource area supports the Company expectation that the majority of the Indicated Resource will convert to Probable Reserves in our impending BFS. Testwork indicates that high-grade silica sand can be produced from Muchea, for which there is strong demand for glassmaking in Asia. Metallurgical testwork to-date has also demonstrated that a section of sand in the Resource, previously discounted due to logged discoloration, can be beneficiated to high-grade silica sand products via conventional washing and screening methods. Future drilling and estimations will include this sand zone which is expected to significantly add to the Resource inventory. Metallurgical testwork completed to-date confirms this updated silica sand model is considered readily amenable to upgrading by conventional washing and screening methods to produce a high-purity silica sand product with high mass recoveries. The high-purity silica sand product specifications are expected to be suitable for industries such as the glass making and foundry industries. It is anticipated that further testwork focusing on currently discounted sand layers may result in further reinterpretation and upgrades to the Muchea MRE. A more extensive PoW has been lodged to enable an aircore drill program over areas that have been previously hand augered. Drilling is planned for the September quarter 2019. Work is ongoing to complete the process for the Mining Lease Applications and Environmental Approvals at both the Arrowsmith and Muchea Silica Sand Projects. Figure 1 below shows the MRE separated into two areas defined by the type of drill testing. The Auger drilling area has not changed since first reported on 20 November 2018 however the Aircore drilling area has been updated with the additional drilling and reinterpretation.

Figure 1: Muchea Project schematic geology map showing MRE with separate drill type areas The MRE results are shown in Table 1, and a plan showing the resource areas and classification is shown in Figure 2. Table 1: Muchea Silica Sand Mineral Resource Estimate as at June 2019 Classification Million Tonnes SiO2% Al2O3% Fe2O3% LOI% TiO2% Indicated 29 99.6 0.09 0.03 0.22 0.07 Inferred 179 99.6 0.05 0.02 0.23 0.1 Indicated + Inferred 208 99.6 0.06 0.02 0.23 0.1 *Note: Interpreted silica sand mineralisation is domained above a basal surface wireframe. The upper (overburden) layer within 0.5 m of surface is depleted from the modelled silica sand unit, being reserved for rehabilitation purposes. All classified silica sand blocks in the model are reported. Differences may occur due to rounding.

Table 2: Tonnage Comparison with Prior estimate Maiden MRE June 2019 Update Drill Area Classification Difference (Mt) (Mt) Aircore Indicated 19 29 +49% Inferred 60 67 +12% Indicated + Inferred 79 96 +21% Hand Auger Inferred 112 112 Indicated 19 29 +49% Total Inferred 172 179 +4% Indicated + Inferred 191 208 +9% *Note: Interpreted silica sand mineralisation is domained above a basal surface wireframe. The upper (overburden) layer within 0.5 m of surface is depleted from the modelled silica sand unit, being reserved for rehabilitation purposes. All classified silica sand blocks in the model are reported. Differences may occur due to rounding. Figure 2: Muchea Updated MRE areas and classification

