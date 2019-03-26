Ventnor Resources : Silica Sand Processing Plant Design and Costs

27 March 2019
Silica Sand Processing Plant Design and Costs
Highlights:
∙Process circuit design and engineering completed
∙Plant designed for optimum utilisation
∙Processing plant cost estimated at $18m per plant
∙Total capex (including plant feeder and water supply per plant) estimated at $25m per plant
∙BFS for Arrowsmith and Muchea Projects expected in September 2019 Quarter
VRX Silica Limited (VRX or Company) (ASX: VRX) has received an independent process design, engineering and cost estimate for a processing plant for its Arrowsmith Silica Sand Projects (Arrowsmith), located 270km north of Perth, and its Muchea Silica Sand Project (Muchea), located 50km north of Perth.
The independent processing testwork, process circuit design and engineering has been undertaken by CDE Global, a global leader in the construction of sand mining wet processing plants.
Plant Design and Costs
The plant design (see Figure 1) incorporates features to ensure high utilisation and performance with duplicated critical pumps and variable speed drives on all pumps.
Three iterations of testwork have been carried out on the Arrowsmith and Muchea projects. Significantly, the attritioning cycle has been demonstrated to be particularly effective in removing impurities from the quartz grains.
Attritioning is an agitated high density slurry which allows for a high energy interaction of grains rubbing on grains which liberates attached fine particles and reduces particle size by breakage on corners and grain boundaries. The process is repeated twice in VRX's process circuit design.
Testwork completed by VRX has confirmed that the plant design for the production of a high purity silica sand product suitable for the glass-making industry is the same for each of VRX's three projects (Arrowsmith North and Arrowsmith Central and Muchea). The process flow sheet for each plant is described below.
CDE Global has provided VRX with a cost estimate for a 2 million tonne per annum (Mtpa) processing plant which, due to its modular nature, is a detailed proposal and accurate to ±15% in pricing. Table 1 sets out a summary of this cost estimate.
Processing Plant Costs ± 15%
|
|
CDE Quote GBP
|
$AUD
|
Mechanical Equipment, lighting, wiring, pipework
|
£6,800,000
|
$12,716,000
|
WHIM Module (optional)
|
£700,000
|
$1,309,000
|
Installation & commissioning Labour
|
£1,100,000
|
$2,057,000
|
Crane Hire and EWP's
|
£400,000
|
$748,000
|
Freight (C.I.F Fremantle) (65 containers)
|
£420,000
|
$785,400
|
Contingency (5% of mech.)
|
£340,000
|
$635,800
|
Total
|
£9,760,000
|
$18,251,200
Table 1: Summary of quote details for processing plant (exchange rate of 1GBP = 1.87AUD)
VRX estimates costs for plant feeder, water supply and contingency will increase the total capital cost for a 2 Mtpa processing plant to approximately A$25 million.
Further testwork is underway to finalise the requirements for the magnetic separation component (WHIMS). This is not anticipated to materially affect the costs.
Process
The processing plant will wash, screen and attrition sand and remove heavy minerals to create a final product for delivery to customers.
No chemicals are requiredfor the process.
The process includes a thickener which will allow for 95% of process water to be re-cycled.
The process flow for the plant will be as follows:
1.An upstream process will provide a slurry feed product with solids of a maximum 2mm size, the product is classified by a series of screens that will create a coarse product (<2mm - +0.6mm) and a fine product (-0.6mm).
2.The coarse product is washed dewatered and stockpiled.
3.The finer product moves to an attrition scrubbing and washing process.
4.Finer product then moves on to a spiral bank separating the feed into heavies and lights.
5.The light product passes through a magnetic separation process.
6.Non-magneticproduct moves to a counter flow classification unit (CFCU) which produces two products:
(a)a glass sand product (<0.6mm + 0.212mm); and
(b)a fines product (<0.212mm + 0.06mm) that will be sent to the coarse sand stockpile.
7.Slimes less than 75um produced by the plant will be treated through an AquaCycle thickener for process water recovery.
Figure 1: Computer-generated graphic of 300 tonne per hour plant
BFS and Project Timelines
In addition to confirming the processing plant design, the Company continues to assess various options for associated production and shipping requirements at its Arrowsmith North, Arrowsmith Central and the Muchea silica sand projects with a view to maximising efficiency and minimising costs.
Consequently the Company intends to finalise bankable feasibility studies for all three projects in the September 2019 Quarter.
Project timelines are set out below.
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infill Drilling
Resource Update
BFS release
Permitting and Approvals
Construction
Production
Infill Drilling
Resource Update
BFS release
Permitting and Approvals
Construction
Production
