Ventnor Resources : Strong Interest for Potential Offtake of Silica Sand

16 April 2019

Strong Interest for Potential Offtake of Silica Sand

Highlights:

•Enquiries and expressions of interest received from 20 manufacturers across the Asia-Pacific region

•Potential annual silica sand sales identified to-date of over 1.6 million tonnes for glassmaking and almost 900,000 tonnes for the foundry industry

•Tonnages and quality of products sought are capable of production from the Arrowsmith and Muchea Silica Sand Projects

•Indicates significant and growing demand for high quality silica sand in the region

VRX Silica Limited (VRX Silica or Company) (ASX: VRX) is pleased to announce it has received strong interest for the purchase of significant tonnages of silica sand products from its two Arrowsmith Silica Sand Projects (Arrowsmith), located 270km north of Perth, WA, and its Muchea Silica Sand Project (Muchea), 50km north of Perth.

In November 2018 the Company appointed Mr Yoonil Kim as its International Sales Manager.1 Mr Kim is a South Korean national with over 15 years' experience marketing and selling silica sand products to glass manufacturers and foundries across the Asia-Pacific region.

In February 2019 VRX Silica released Silica Sand Product Catalogues for silica sand products capable of production from the Arrowsmith and Muchea projects, including two products from each of Arrowsmith and Muchea for the glassmaking industry and four products from Arrowsmith for the foundry industry.2

The Company has identified numerous markets in the Asia-Pacific region and met with a number of potential offtake customers for the sale of silica sand products from Arrowsmith and Muchea.

The Company will be able to commit to binding offtake agreements following the approval of Mining Permits at its silica sand projects.

