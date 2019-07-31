Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Venture Atlanta : Announces All-Star Lineup For New Sessions Targeting Later-Stage Companies & Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Atlanta, the premier venture capital conference in the Southeast, announces a program expansion with sessions dedicated to connecting growth-stage companies and investors with an all-star lineup of corporate development leaders, including:

  • Marc Brown, Microsoft - Corporate Vice President of Corporate Development, Global Head of M&A and Strategic Investments
  • Murphy Clark, Red Ventures - Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and M&A
  • Chris Hecht, Atlassian - Head of Corporate Development
  • Phil Kirk, Cisco - Senior Director, Investments
  • James Loftus, Square - Global Head of Corporate Development
  • Matt Schweickert, The Home Depot - Chief Strategy Officer
  • Seksom Suriyapa, Twitter - Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

The sessions will begin with a panel, moderated by Stephanie Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer, Goldman Sachs, discussing what strategy and corporate development leaders are looking, trends in the market, their process for evaluating deals, and will act as a starting point for discussions around growth-stage issues between entrepreneurs, investors and corporate business leaders. The growth-stage track will also include networking and 1:1 meeting opportunities and intimate roundtable conversations led by Venture Atlanta alumni and other local luminaries.

"One of the things more mature Venture Atlanta alumni companies tell us is they wish they were better prepared for acquisition conversations and understood what to expect," said Linnea Geiss, 2019 VA board member and SVP, Global Solutions and Services at PDI Software. "Through this panel we'll be able to hear directly from some of the most active buyers in tech, and by leveraging this forum to further connect the growth-stage community to later-stage investors and potential acquirers, we'll help our ecosystem of companies thrive as they grow."

"From its start 12 years ago, Venture Atlanta has been effective in connecting earlier-stage companies with investors," said Alex Estevez, VA's 2019 Chairman of the Board. "This initiative helps us to become more relevant with later-stage entrepreneurs, investors and corporations, especially those Venture Atlanta alums who have significantly grown since their early days with us."

Venture Atlanta 2019 will take place October 16-17, 2019 and is accepting applications from companies in all stages of growth through August 2nd. The organization is also invites premier investors who are on the hunt for proven and innovative companies to attend, with registration open until October 7.

Press Contact:
Erin Dwyer, erin.dwyer@marketwake.com, 408-458-6448

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venture-atlanta-announces-all-star-lineup-for-new-sessions-targeting-later-stage-companies--investors-300894232.html

SOURCE Venture Atlanta


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:58pENTREPRENEURS' ORGANIZATION : (EO) Houston Announces New Board of Directors
BU
01:58pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders – RTEC, PCMI, ORIT
GL
01:58pARMORBLOX : Named to “20 Most Promising Enterprise Security Solution Providers 2019” by CIOReview
BU
01:56pIEH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:55pNORDSTROM : family prepares proposal for major stake in retailer - WSJ
RE
01:55pWILSON SONS : Report on the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code 2019
PU
01:55pMichael Stein Announces Settlement of Debt with Majesta Minerals Inc.
NE
01:54pACCOR : French hotel group Accor confident over 2019 after robust first-half
RE
01:54pNORTHWEST NATURAL : Renewable Natural Gas Bill Signed by Governor Kate Brown
AQ
01:54pEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Declares Third Quarter Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group