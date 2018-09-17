Venture Heat : Announces FDA Clearance for New Infrared Heat Therapy Pain Relief

Venture Heat® announces FDA clearance for its new Infrared Heat Therapy Pain Relief using Far infrared Rays (FIR). FIR heat therapy is a type of low-energy therapy that takes advantage of heat generated by waves of energy from the far end of the infrared spectrum.

The wraps are made out of flexible neoprene rubber and lined with soft fleece for maximum comfort. The 3D tailoring not only helps the wraps fit better, but also ensures heat is delivered directly to painful areas. Typically, wraps are used for relief from deep tissue and stiff muscle pains, sports injuries, back and neck pain, surgical recovery, sciatica, arthritis and more. Heat therapy decreases joint stiffness, relieves muscle spasms, reduces inflammation and improves blood flow, leading to nutrients and oxygen reaching the affected area for faster healing.

“Typically, people use electric heating pads, microwaveable packs, hot water bottles, chemically activated patches and other heat-therapy applications,” said Eddie Chen, president of Venture Heat. “Many methods of heat therapy require heat to be placed directly on the skin. Our Pain Relief line produces a deep, penetrating, soothing and therapeutic heat that starts as infrared light, quickly turning to heat once it hits the source and origin of your discomfort.” He added that pads don’t get hot on the surface like other inferior surface heat products sold. This deep heat penetrates up to three inches, even into bone matter, delivering the right amount of heat to relieve pain and accelerate healing right at the source.

“No need to microwave and second guess by trial and error how much heat you need to treat your pain,” Chen said. He added that Venture Heat’s new wraps are designed to fit specific areas of the body.

Most heat-therapy devices in the market use high-voltage energy sources between 100-120 volts, which can be both dangerous and expensive. Venture Heat’s products safely use low 12-V DC for plugin use at home and a 12-V Lithium Ion battery for use on the go. View therapy pads here. The manufacturer suggested retail prices for the wraps range from $99.99 to $139.99.

