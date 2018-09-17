Venture Heat : Announces FDA Clearance for New Infrared Heat Therapy Pain Relief

Venture Heat® announces FDA clearance for its new Infrared Heat Therapy
Pain Relief using Far infrared Rays (FIR). FIR heat therapy is a type of
low-energy therapy that takes advantage of heat generated by waves of
energy from the far end of the infrared spectrum.
The wraps are made out of flexible neoprene rubber and lined with soft
fleece for maximum comfort. The 3D tailoring not only helps the wraps
fit better, but also ensures heat is delivered directly to painful
areas. Typically, wraps are used for relief from deep tissue and stiff
muscle pains, sports injuries, back and neck pain, surgical recovery,
sciatica, arthritis and more. Heat therapy decreases joint stiffness,
relieves muscle spasms, reduces inflammation and improves blood flow,
leading to nutrients and oxygen reaching the affected area for faster
healing.
“Typically, people use electric heating pads, microwaveable packs, hot
water bottles, chemically activated patches and other heat-therapy
applications,” said Eddie Chen, president of Venture Heat. “Many methods
of heat therapy require heat to be placed directly on the skin. Our Pain
Relief line produces a deep, penetrating, soothing and therapeutic heat
that starts as infrared light, quickly turning to heat once it hits the
source and origin of your discomfort.” He added that pads don’t get hot
on the surface like other inferior surface heat products sold. This deep
heat penetrates up to three inches, even into bone matter, delivering
the right amount of heat to relieve pain and accelerate healing right at
the source.
“No need to microwave and second guess by trial and error how much heat
you need to treat your pain,” Chen said. He added that Venture Heat’s
new wraps are designed to fit specific areas of the body.
Most heat-therapy devices in the market use high-voltage energy sources
between 100-120 volts, which can be both dangerous and expensive.
Venture Heat’s products safely use low 12-V DC for plugin use at home
and a 12-V Lithium Ion battery for use on the go. View therapy pads here.
The manufacturer suggested retail prices for the wraps range from $99.99
to $139.99.
Visit www.ventureheat.com.
Follow on Facebook at VentureHeatFans, Twitter @Venture_Heat, Instagram
VentureHeat and YouTube at VentureHeat.
