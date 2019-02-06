Venture Lane :, a Startup Hub Combining the Best Elements of Coworking Spaces and Accelerators, Launches in Boston to Strengthen the City's Tech Community

Venture Lane curates a collaborative community of like-minded entrepreneurs and provides them with dedicated mentors, an extensive network of experts and a beautiful, flexible workspace.

Venture Lane, a new kind of startup hub for founders growing early-stage tech companies in Boston, today opened its doors to the public. For entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs, Venture Lane brings together the best elements of coworking spaces and accelerators to create a community that fosters the entrepreneurial spirit, provides access to valuable resources and experts, and features an outstanding, personalized space for Boston’s most promising technology startups. Venture Lane is located at 55 Court Street in the heart of Downtown Crossing. Click here to see the space.

Christian Magel, the founder of Venture Lane, said: “As an international start-up veteran, coach and advisor, my passion lies in helping founders scale their businesses and achieve personal growth. I visited coworking spaces, accelerators and incubators around the world and wanted to create an affordable place for tech startups that provides them with the support and mentorship they need to succeed, without taking equity. The result is Venture Lane: a startup hub, very unique to Boston, where tech companies gain access to valuable resources like a flexible space, a collaborative community, mentors and educational events. We look forward to working with Boston’s leading companies to accelerate the growth of this city’s burgeoning startup scene.”

Venture Lane is built on three key principles: community, impact, and space. Comprised of a spirited, open and supportive community of entrepreneurs and tech startups, Venture Lane’s members are like-minded entrepreneurs that collaborate and exchange with the entire community. Venture Lane also makes a direct impact on each member by providing access to partners, world class advisors, programming and more. The beautiful, one of a kind workspace in Boston’s Downtown Crossing provides an environment where startups can collaborate with other companies, including a comfortable and inviting kitchen and bar area and a comfy mid-century lounge complete with a fireplace.

Ross Palley, General Manager at Venture Lane, added: “Beyond offering a state-of-the-art, flexible workspace, Venture Lane tailors its high-impact support and advisory to meet the specific needs of the companies within the space, offering members access to expert mentors, investors, and an extensive partner network. We look forward to providing Boston’s early-stage startups with this unprecedented level of support and community as we work to encourage and enable their success.”

Venture Lane carefully curates its hub to ensure each startup in the space has the right foundation, is set up for collaboration, and is willing to share ideas. To get invited, each company in Venture Lane must meet the following requirements:

The team is located in Boston and founder-led

1-15 employees

An existing, launched product

A business in a high growth phase

A first round of funding accomplished

A large and attractive market segment

No conflict of interest with other members

Launch Party

Media interested in attending Venture Lane’s launch party on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 should reach out to venturelane@bigfishpr.com for event details and to reserve a spot.

Join the Venture Lane community

Early-stage tech startups looking to join Venture Lane can reach out to ross.palley@theventurelane.com for more information.

About Venture Lane

Venture Lane is committed to being the best startup hub for founders growing early stage tech companies in Boston, the fifth largest startup ecosystem in the world. To create measurable value for early-stage tech companies, Venture Lane brings together the most beneficial elements of coworking spaces and accelerators, offering Boston’s most promising early-stage startups access to mentors and world class advisors, educational programming, a collaborative environment and a beautiful, flexible space to work. To learn more, visit www.theventurelane.com.

