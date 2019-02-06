Venture Lane :, a Startup Hub Combining the Best Elements of Coworking Spaces and Accelerators, Launches in Boston to Strengthen the City's Tech Community

Venture
Lane, a new kind of startup hub for founders growing early-stage
tech companies in Boston, today opened its doors to the public. For
entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs, Venture Lane brings together the best
elements of coworking spaces and accelerators to create a community that
fosters the entrepreneurial spirit, provides access to valuable
resources and experts, and features an outstanding, personalized space
for Boston’s most promising technology startups. Venture Lane is located
at 55 Court Street in the heart of Downtown Crossing. Click
here to see the space.
Christian Magel, the founder of Venture Lane, said: “As an international
start-up veteran, coach and advisor, my passion lies in helping founders
scale their businesses and achieve personal growth. I visited coworking
spaces, accelerators and incubators around the world and wanted to
create an affordable place for tech startups that provides them with the
support and mentorship they need to succeed, without taking equity. The
result is Venture Lane: a startup hub, very unique to Boston, where tech
companies gain access to valuable resources like a flexible space, a
collaborative community, mentors and educational events. We look forward
to working with Boston’s leading companies to accelerate the growth of
this city’s burgeoning startup scene.”
Venture Lane is built on three key principles: community, impact, and
space. Comprised of a spirited, open and supportive community of
entrepreneurs and tech startups, Venture Lane’s members are like-minded
entrepreneurs that collaborate and exchange with the entire community.
Venture Lane also makes a direct impact on each member by providing
access to partners, world class advisors, programming and more. The
beautiful, one of a kind workspace in Boston’s Downtown Crossing
provides an environment where startups can collaborate with other
companies, including a comfortable and inviting kitchen and bar area and
a comfy mid-century lounge complete with a fireplace.
Ross Palley, General Manager at Venture Lane, added: “Beyond offering a
state-of-the-art, flexible workspace, Venture Lane tailors its
high-impact support and advisory to meet the specific needs of the
companies within the space, offering members access to expert mentors,
investors, and an extensive partner network. We look forward to
providing Boston’s early-stage startups with this unprecedented level of
support and community as we work to encourage and enable their success.”
Venture Lane carefully curates its hub to ensure each startup in the
space has the right foundation, is set up for collaboration, and is
willing to share ideas. To get invited, each company in Venture Lane
must meet the following requirements:
-
The team is located in Boston and founder-led
-
1-15 employees
-
An existing, launched product
-
A business in a high growth phase
-
A first round of funding accomplished
-
A large and attractive market segment
-
No conflict of interest with other members
Click
here for media assets.
Launch Party
Media interested in attending Venture Lane’s
launch party on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 should reach out to venturelane@bigfishpr.com
for event details and to reserve a spot.
Join the Venture Lane community
Early-stage tech startups
looking to join Venture Lane can reach out to ross.palley@theventurelane.com
for more information.
About Venture Lane
Venture Lane is committed to being the
best startup hub for founders growing early stage tech companies in
Boston, the fifth largest startup ecosystem in the world. To create
measurable value for early-stage tech companies, Venture Lane brings
together the most beneficial elements of coworking spaces and
accelerators, offering Boston’s most promising early-stage startups
access to mentors and world class advisors, educational programming, a
collaborative environment and a beautiful, flexible space to work. To
learn more, visit www.theventurelane.com.
