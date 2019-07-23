Venture X : Celebrates Signing of 100th Franchise Location

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture X – a franchise globally-recognized for its high-level, boutique hotel-style coworking spaces — shared it has officially sold more than 100 locations. This follows a prosperous first seven months of the year in which 46 agreements across five countries and nine states were signed. All 46 come as a result of new franchisees joining the system.

Two factors fueling Venture X's milestone growth announcement are its expansion internationally and multi-unit development deals, both of which continue to be major focal points for the brand. In fact, as recently as last month, the franchise closed on a master license partnership that will introduce its workspaces to professionals throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. Additionally, Venture X has signed agreements in Dubai, Toronto, and Western Australia and is pending deposits in Brazil, New Zealand and France.

"It's incredible the strides our franchise has made over the last couple years," said Venture X President Jason Anderson. "It wasn't long ago when we were actually describing to prospects what 'coworking' was. The landscape of the preferred workplace setting is changing rapidly, and entrepreneurs around the globe understand Venture X provides an unparalleled experience with versatile, welcoming spaces that are just as innovative and dynamic as the modern professional."

Sustaining growth stateside has also played a pivotal role in propelling the brand forward. In 2019, the franchise has inked deals in business hubs throughout the United States to join an already strong network of existing franchise locations. States where agreements have been signed include a 14-location deal in Pennsylvania and deals in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Looking ahead, the brand is aiming to sign additional franchise agreements in various locations by year's end. Target markets for future development include international locations, such as Sydney and Melbourne, and domestically in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Many Venture X franchisees have backgrounds in real estate, finance, hotels or have experience as landlords. Currently, the franchisor is seeking single-unit operators, with multi-unit development offered in the future. The brand's initial franchise fee is $79,500 with a total investment cost ranging from $1.1M-$3.4M.

"What franchisees love most is the information and quantifiable value we provide to help them make an educated decision. Because of the sizeable amount of industry-related data we're able to source, we can convey how secure an investment opportunity with a shared workspace franchise is while, in the same breath, showing them the competitive value of Venture X," said Anderson.

Backed by the powerhouse United Franchise Group – a group of affiliated, award winning franchise companies and brands – Venture X has the support needed to grow exponentially, both stateside and abroad, in the coming months and years.

About Venture X

Venture X is a membership-based, shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. We are designing beautiful spaces and developing an environment and community that people love coming to work to every day. Venture X is a member of United Franchise Group, a group of affiliated companies and brands, and has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best coworking spaces in the United States. For more information about locations, visit www.VentureX.com and for information about franchise opportunities, visit www.venturexfranchise.com.

About UFG

Led by Founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of brands, including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Venture X, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and Network Lead Exchange. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

This advertisement is not an offer to sell a franchise. Any offer to sell this franchise will be made by a Franchise Disclosure Document and only the following registration by Venture X Franchising, LLC in any state requiring registration prior to sale.

In New York: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the Department of Law.

In California: These franchises have been registered under franchise investment law of the State of California. Such registration does not constitute approval, recommendation or endorsement by the Commissioner of Business Oversight nor a finding by the Commissioner that the information provided herein is true, complete and not misleading.

