Venus de Miles, Colorado's Largest Women's Bike Ride, Announces New Location for 2020 Event and Special Flash Sale Registration Rate

11/15/2019 | 12:59pm EST

Greenhouse Scholars, an education non-profit, announced today that the annual Venus de Miles, Colorado’s largest all-women’s bike ride, will be relocating to a new course and festival site at Bohn Park in Lyons, Colo. for its 2020 event. The course will run along the scenic St. Vrain River on Aug. 29, 2020.

As part of the announcement, event organizers are offering a special flash sale early registration rate of $60 for the 13th annual event through Nov. 30, 2019, available online at: www.venusdemiles.com/register.

The non-competitive event welcomes women of all ages and athletic abilities to participate in a fun and inspiring day while giving back to their community. Greenhouse Scholars, the producer and sole beneficiary of the ride, cultivates leaders from low-income communities in Colorado to ensure they reach their true potential as community change agents. These students have overcome challenges such as homelessness, poverty, violence, and other dire circumstances to become mentors, pioneers, researchers, activists, and advocates.

The change of venue for Venus de Miles is designed to give riders an enhanced experience, updated park facilities and an exciting new course along the Front Range, which was created and vetted by a team of local women riders across experience levels. Additional details about the ride and finish line festival will be announced in spring 2020.

About Greenhouse Scholars

Greenhouse Scholars, an education non-profit organization founded in 2005, serves low-income college students who are exceptionally high performing. Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, service to community, demonstrated leadership skills, and financial need. Through its "Whole Person" approach of intellectual, academic, professional, and financial support, Greenhouse Scholars cultivates leaders to change low-income families and communities. To date, Greenhouse Scholars has served more than 275 students in Colorado, Illinois, Georgia and North Carolina. For more information, visit: www.greenhousescholars.org.


© Business Wire 2019
