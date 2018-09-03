Veolia Environnement: Release of the First Supplement to the Base Prospectus of the “Euro Medium Term Notes” Programme

Regulatory News:

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has granted its visa to the first supplement to Veolia Environnement’s (Paris:VIE) base prospectus in relation to the 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme on August 31st, 2018.

The base prospectus and its first supplement (granted AMF visa n°18-258 on June 22nd, 2018 and AMF visa n°18-409 on August 31st, 2018) is available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com (“finance area”, section “debt and notation” under “financial information”), at its head office, from the paying agent in Paris (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

