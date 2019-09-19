Log in
Veolia Environnement: Release of the first supplement to the base prospectus of the “Euro Medium Term Notes” programme

09/19/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

Regulatory News:

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has granted its visa to the first supplement to Veolia Environnement’s (Paris:VIE) base prospectus in relation to the 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme on September 17, 2019.

The base prospectus (AMF visa n°19-298 on June 25, 2019) and its first supplement (AMF visa n°19-441 on September 17, 2019) are available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com (“finance” area, section “debt and ratings” under “analysts and investors”), at its head office, from the paying agent (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

Veolia Environnement
Siège social/Registered Head Office :
21 rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS
Adresse postale/Correspondence address :
30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 AUBERVILLIERS
Tél. : +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 / Fax : +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45

Société anonyme à conseil d’administration au capital de 2 829 128 105 €
403 210 032 RCS PARIS


© Business Wire 2019
