Veolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan Sign an Agreement for the Modernization of the Water Service of the Country's Capital, Tashkent.

On the occasion of the State visit to France of the President of the
Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirzioïev, Veolia (Paris:VIE) signed
today a agreement for the modernization of the drinking water production
and distribution as well as wastewater service of the Uzbek capital,
Tashkent.
As part of this agreement, Veolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan will
work exclusively together to define the future affermage contract for
water supply and sanitation for the entire Uzbek capital, which today
nearly counts with 3 million inhabitants. Following the discussions,
Veolia will be entrusted for 25 years with the management of the
production and distribution facilities for drinking water and wastewater
treatment, the development and improvement of the water distribution
network in Tashkent, and the monitoring of network modernization
investments in connection with the authorities. This new contract would
take effect on the first half of 2019 and would represent a cumulative
turnover of 1.5 billion euros.
Antoine Frérot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia, said: “The
result of a collective work that capitalizes on the experience and
professionalism of Veolia's employees, this agreement will make it
possible to implement the Group's best practices and international
know-how in management and optimization of major public networks, for
local communities. I am delighted that the Republic of Uzbekistan and
its President, Shavkat Mirzioïev, have chosen Veolia and our staff as
partners to support them in developing access to quality water for their
people.”
