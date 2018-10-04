Log in
Veoneer : Collaboration with MIT AgeLab in the research of autonomous vehicle systems

10/04/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Veoneer runs a research collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology AgeLab, aiming at developing a semi-autonomous vehicle prototype that demonstrates the future of human-centered artificial intelligence in the automotive space.

The mission of this research collaboration is to provide for the development of artificial intelligence systems that understand and manage the state of the driver to create a safe and enjoyable experience in semi-autonomous vehicles. At the core of the research effort, is the development and real world evaluation of deep learning algorithms that enable effective communication and transfer of control between human and machine. This includes sensing driver gaze, emotion, cognitive load, drowsiness, hand position, posture, and fusing this information with the perception of the driving environment to create safe, reliable vehicles that drivers can learn to trust.

'Today, 1.4 million people die in traffic fatalities every year. Investments in vehicle automation such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will increase road safety, but the introduction of assistance technology is not enough. To save more lives, we need to establish trust between the driver and the car's intelligence. I am confident that this collaboration with leading researchers will accelerate the industry's ability to deliver future safety solutions,' says Ola Boström, VP Research & Patents at Veoneer.

See MIT's film on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoC8oH0CLGc&list=PLvRyfbrOTuEJgxG67MOpY0ssD8J2uo581

Disclaimer

Veoneer Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
