Verano Expands Partnership With Leaf Trade to Serve Nevada Cannabis Market

Leaf Trade’s technology enables Verano to efficiently manage cannabis ordering and fulfillment in five states

Leaf Trade, a technology company whose platform facilitates ordering and fulfillment in highly regulated cannabis markets, today announced the expansion of its national partnership with Verano Holdings, LLC (“Verano”), a multi-state, vertically integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities. With the expanded partnership, Verano will now leverage Leaf Trade’s platform to manage wholesale cannabis ordering and fulfillment in Nevada, in addition to the four states the two companies currently collaborate to serve — Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Illinois.

Leaf Trade’s technology platform allows Verano’s wholesale business to come online quickly and easily in new markets in which the company is licensed to sell cannabis products to dispensaries. The platform provides a single, standardized system to ensure operational consistency, which helps Verano and other cultivators deliver for their customers, eliminate costly fulfillment errors, and stay compliant with state-based regulations.

“Partnering with Leaf Trade has helped us streamline operations,” commented George Archos, CEO of Verano. “Because each state has unique regulations, it can be a challenge to operate efficiently while remaining compliant. Leaf Trade has eliminated headaches in that process by flexibly accommodating our needs and easily integrating market and seed-to-sale tools, which makes our processes simpler and saves our sales and fulfillment teams significant time.”

“Verano has been an amazing partner and a shining example of an organization that amplifies operational excellence through the use of technology — we’ve successfully worked together to optimize the legal cannabis supply chain, both from a process and technology perspective,” commented Michael Piermont, President & CRO of Leaf Trade.

With Leaf Trade’s platform, Verano can showcase all its products in a custom, one-to-one online storefront that allows dispensary operators to purchase from their mobile, tablet, or desktop computer. This user-friendly online storefront serves as a centralized ordering hub for Verano, eliminating the hassle of managing orders from multiple entry points, such as emails, calls, texts, and third-party websites. Each product listing is up to date, user-friendly, and complete with important information, including lab testing results, making it easy for dispensaries to place orders and understand exactly what inventory is available. Leaf Trade also provides advanced sales data reporting, which serves as a single, reliable source of data for developing accurate forecasts.

“Dispensaries have given us great feedback,” said Archos. “Delivering an unparalleled customer experience remains a top priority for us; with Leaf Trade creating efficiencies, people are better connected, and that elevates the experience for all involved.”

This announcement comes shortly after Leaf Trade’s $4.5M funding round. In the coming months, Leaf Trade will further expand its partnerships with cultivators, including Verano, and roll out further innovations to help them more efficiently manage ordering and fulfillment.

About Leaf Trade

Founded in 2016, Leaf Trade is a technology company whose platform facilitates ordering and fulfillment in highly regulated cannabis markets. Using the features on Leaf Trade’s platform, vendors can streamline all order fulfillment processes, increase sales through custom storefronts, and generate powerful reports and analytics. Dispensaries can leverage Leaf Trade’s tools to discover trending products through its data-driven shopping process, easily request samples and marketing materials, and manage orders from their customers from start to finish. Headquartered in Chicago, Leaf Trade is partnered with five of the largest multi-state cannabis operators and itself operates in 16 states. To learn more about Leaf Trade, visit leaf.trade or follow @leaf_trade on Twitter.

About Verano Holdings

Verano™ is a national, vertically integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail facilities dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to effective, pesticide-free cannabis products. Verano produces a full suite of artisanal products. Verano designs, builds and operates industry-leading Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that ensure an exceptional shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Verano Holdings distributes cannabis concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower and topicals, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, under its trusted premium brands: Encore Edibles™, Avexia™ and verano™. For more information, visit verano.holdings.

