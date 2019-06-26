Veravas Announces Formation of Advisory Board

Veravas, Inc., an emerging diagnostic company, appointed eight members to its Advisory Board. The board is comprised of leaders in diagnostics, healthcare, and business development who will provide counsel and guidance to Veravas. Members include Jeremy Coote, Richard Creager, Ph.D., Claude Dufresne, Ph.D., Phillip Levy, M.D., Blackford Middleton, M.D., Chris Mirro, Jack Risenhoover, and Carroll Streetman Jr.

“The Veravas Advisory Board adds depth to our strong executive team and their combined expertise in the fields of diagnostics, technology, and healthcare will support Veravas’ growth as we bring to market a suite of products that improve diagnostic accuracy and develop new, more precise tests for detecting complex diseases,” said John Forrest, founder and chief executive officer of Veravas.

Members of the Advisory Board include:

Jeremy Coote is esteemed for his leadership in the application software industry. He is the chief executive officer of ACSIS, Inc., a privately held software company that specializes in supply chain management solutions. Mr. Coote has a significant track record in growing teams and building revenue. He was previously general manager, Siebel Systems Inc. and president at SAP America, Inc.

Richard Creager, Ph.D., is an expert in product development and program management for molecular diagnostics and immunoassays. He is currently a partner with IOI Partners, LLC, a business advisory firm. Dr. Creager previously served as the senior vice president of medical diagnostics and chief scientific officer at Beckman Coulter, Inc., where he led the immunoassay business for the company.

Claude Dufresne, Ph.D., has a strong background in diagnostics devices and pharmaceuticals driving business development, sales strategy, and marketing. He currently serves as the president of axiVEND, a biotechnology manufacturing company, in addition to founder and chief executive officer of PropelAvant Consulting, LLC, a specialized diagnostic and life science consulting firm. He previously served as president of SCIENION.

Phillip Levy, M.D., M.P.H., FACEP, FAHA, FACC, brings extensive clinical and research expertise in acute cardiovascular diseases. He is assistant vice president for translational science and clinical research innovation at Wayne State University where he oversees their program dedicated to biomarker discovery and development. Dr. Levy has regional and national leadership roles for the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology.

Blackford Middleton, M.D., M.P.H., M.S., is the chief informatics and innovation officer at Apertiva, Inc. a healthcare data and analytics platform company. Dr. Middleton’s work focuses on clinical informatics. He was previously a professor of biomedical informatics, and of medicine at Stanford University, Harvard University, and Vanderbilt University as well as a corporate director of clinical informatics research and development at Partners HealthCare.

Chris Mirro is a business leader in government health technology. He currently serves as the senior vice president at MAXIMUS, Inc., a provider of health and human services. Mr. Mirro has extensive experience leading sales, business development, operations, marketing, and product development. He was previously a managing director at Accenture responsible for the strategy, growth, and financial success of the public services health portfolio.

Jack Risenhoover, MBA Esq., is a healthcare technology investor at Princeton Capital Partners with extensive experience investing in small and midcap healthcare service and technology companies. He was previously general counsel for Eclipsys. Mr. Risenhoover was also a member of the California Bar for 25 years.

Carroll Streetman Jr. brings deep healthcare and in vitro (IVD) diagnostics business development experience, including distribution channel development. He is currently the general manager and owner of Full Spectrum Behavior Analysis, LLC, a company that provides applied behavior analysis therapy for children and young adults. Mr. Streetman previously served as the president of DiaSorin.

About Veravas

Veravas is transforming laboratory medicine with technology that delivers superior test results, providing confidence to clinicians and patients that diagnoses are accurate. The company is rapidly driving the commercialization of proprietary sample preparation products and new diagnostic tests. Veravas’ nano magnetic particles can identify, remove, and measure select substances from patient samples to reduce the effects of complex interferences and detect low-abundance biomarkers. Led by a passionate and dedicated team, Veravas is devoted to improving patient lives by minimizing the harmful effects of unnecessary treatments and deaths associated with poor quality diagnostic results. Because every patient deserves the correct result, every time. To learn more about our technologies and clinical applications, visit veravas.com.

