 Vercel Accelerates Frontend Content Delivery to Ensure Highest Quality User Experiences

Next.js creators improve developers’ automated delivery of pages to end-users worldwide

Frontend development pioneer Vercel today announced a number of new capabilities for its edge platform designed to optimize both frontend developer and web user experience. New enhancements include automatic global failover, performance increases, cost reduction through auto-caching, improved ease-of-use and provisioning of complex cloud infrastructure on local machines.

“Frontend development has become increasingly important in response to growth of global e-commerce and demands of highly distributed enterprises,” said Ghassan Abdo, Research VP at IDC. “Innovation is most needed in the frontend, enabling developers to create a differentiated media-rich end user experience.”

Next.js, created by Vercel, takes a hybrid approach that enables both static generation (SSG) and server-side rendering (SSR), as well as enabling React applications that automatically pre-render, code-split and hot-reload, with no configuration. It is a very minimalistic approach to helping frontend developers create amazing experiences for users.

The enhanced Vercel edge platform has been re-architected for faster routing and better caching and is completely backward-compatible. It delivers better speed at scale with the power to control advanced features through a highly-curated experience. It provides vertical integration that delivers strong commercial value at scale, putting the frontend developer in control.

New enhancements include:

Re-architected cloud functionality for local hosts: Provides powerful tooling that enables users to replicate all of the customizable functions from its cloud on local machines, with 10X performance improvement.

Provides powerful tooling that enables users to replicate all of the customizable functions from its cloud on local machines, with 10X performance improvement. Enhanced framework integration: Enables users to run Next.js, Gatsby and others on local hosts. Next.js integration of React Refresh, developed by Facebook, enables real-time page change visualization on local hosts.

Enables users to run Next.js, Gatsby and others on local hosts. Next.js integration of React Refresh, developed by Facebook, enables real-time page change visualization on local hosts. Automatic global failover: Leverages the distributed caching of the Vercel CDN to eliminate legacy approaches that require repetitive round trips to origins due to caching misconfigurations. CDN automation provides greatly improved resiliency and higher performance than legacy architectures.

Leverages the distributed caching of the Vercel CDN to eliminate legacy approaches that require repetitive round trips to origins due to caching misconfigurations. CDN automation provides greatly improved resiliency and higher performance than legacy architectures. Incremental static generation: Enables users to escape from the constraints of static generation, with new pages pushed automatically when data changes.

“Vercel has embraced CDN-first development, enabling developers to push their applications and pages to the edge, automatically, with a platform that optimizes both the developer and user experience,” said Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel. “We, and our growing user base, see this as a revolutionary idea, given the rise in criticality of frontend interaction, user experience and personalization along with the business outcomes that they are driving. We are extremely proud of the new enhancements to our platform announced today, and look forward to seeing what our users will build next with Vercel.”

About Vercel

Vercel is the leading advocate and enabler of frontend developer experience, having built the industry-leading Next.js, the most popular React framework available today. Legions of developers have taken advantage of open-source Next.js, using the site and the project as a launching pad for their own differentiated frontend-driven online experiences. As a result of these developers’ success, Next.js has attracted a dynamic ecosystem of partners including headless CMS providers, authentication, identity and security providers and many others. Venture-backed by Accel and CRV, Vercel (twitter@vercel) is headquartered in San Francisco.

