Verdantix : Benchmark Reveals The Three Leaders In The Operational Risk Management Software Market

Three software vendors – eVision, Enablon and Petrotechnics – lead the
market for Operational Risk Management (ORM) software but face strong
competition in this diverse market. Independent research firm Verdantix,
assessed the capabilities of 17 software suppliers on their ability to
help customers manage risk for physical assets such as oil refineries,
mines and chemical plants. Also included in the study are Cority,
DevonWay, DNV GL, Engica, Gensuite, j5 International, ProcessMAP, RAP
International, RiskPoynt, SAI Global, Sphera, TenForce, Vault
Intelligence and VisiumKMS.
“This detailed software benchmark highlights the diversity in the
market, with no one vendor able to offer all functionality required by
customers in different industries,” commented Malavika Tohani, Principal
Analyst. “The recent wave of market acquisitions demonstrates how
vendors are looking to cover more industrial risk management usage
scenarios to gain advantage.”
The Verdantix
Green Quadrant Operational Risk Management Software 2019 is the only
independent benchmark of ORM software vendors available on the market.
The study findings are based on a 211-point questionnaire, live product
demonstrations and a survey of 211 customers. Key findings:
Market leaders eVision and Petrotechnics offer advanced IT/OT
integration capabilities across ORM software, IoT sensors, wearables,
historians, maintenance management systems, ERP and SCADA in order to
provide customers with a dynamic picture of risks.
eVision, Petrotechnics and TenForce differentiate themselves in the ORM
software market by providing customers with advanced user interface and
visualization tools such as 3D asset modelling, digital piping and
instrumentation diagrams and geospatial displays.
The majority of vendors offer strong capabilities for either barrier
risk management, control of work or process safety. Future competitive
advantage will come from expanding ORM software capabilities to offer a
broad, integrated industrial risk management platform either via
acquisitions or internal R&D, capturing a greater share of the market which
is expected to grow to $3.0 billion in 2028.
“It’s imperative that those responsible for selecting and implementing
ORM software have objective research that they can depend on in order to
select the most suitable supplier and drive safety and efficiencies
across the business. ORM professionals should take advantage of our
research results in this developing market in order prioritize
investment in their product roadmap” continued Tohani.
