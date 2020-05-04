Log in
Verde Leaf :™ Appoints Carl L. Powell as Chairman

05/04/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

ATLANTA, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Leaf™ is pleased to announce the selection and appointment of Mr. Carl L Powell as Chairman. Verde Leaf™ will draw on Mr. Powell's decades of experience in building successful businesses to help evaluate the numerous opportunities that Verde Leaf™ is considering and assist with the execution strategies for existing divisions. Additionally, Powell will also assist the company with developing the proper capital markets strategies and the evaluation of strategic partners.

Mr. Powell has extensive experience operating in global public markets, having served in senior executive capacities for several companies and on a diverse board of directors across many industries. He is currently President of Integral Emerging Markets and Investment divisions, affiliates of the Integral Group which provides advisory, infrastructure and real estate and private equity to emerging sectors in Africa and Caribbean, and certain targeted sectors in the United States. He also manages the firms Equity and Debt Funds.

Mr. Powell holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and is a Hall of Fame Graduate from the University of Mississippi. Mr. Powell serves on several boards including the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, Micro Dynamics LLC, Precision Jet LLC, Turfbond LLC, Diversified BioImaging, Integral-SICAP Developments (Dakar Senegal), H2ForLife Waters, and the VII Group. 

"Carl's successful track record in capital markets and his extensive experience in private equity and strategy development will be a great addition to the Verde Leaf™ team as we continue to grow operations and seek new opportunities," said Dr. Jackson Garth, President, and CEO of Verde Leaf™.

"I've always had a very strong interest in companies focused on providing natural products for the health and heeling of body, as well as maximizing synergies across a value system. Jackson and his team has done excellent job of creating a vertically integrated portfolio of companies that allow the tracing and extraction of hemp products from genetics all the way to end use pharmaceutical and retail products. That's very appealing to me and I look forward to working with the team," said Carl Powell, Chairman of Verde Leaf™.

ABOUT VERDE LEAF

Verde Leaf™ is one of the hemp industry's first vertically integrated hemp processing solutions. We solve some of the key challenges in the emerging hemp industry by assisting farmers with license acquisition, hemp cultivation and processing, and filling the knowledge gap with our network of seasoned hemp farmers and specialists across the Southeast.

Moreover, by securing exclusive contracts with farmers, Verde Leaf™ ensures that hemp product buyers have unprecedented clarity, consistency, and data about the hemp products they are buying. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verde-leaf-appoints-carl-l-powell-as-chairman-301052006.html

SOURCE Verde Leaf


© PRNewswire 2020
