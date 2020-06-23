Verde Leaf :™ Appoints Priscilla Agoncillo to its Board of Directors

ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Leaf™ is pleased to announce the appointment of Priscilla Agoncillo to its Board of Directors. Priscilla was brought on to consult for the development and strategy of Medadex Pharmaceutical a Verde Leaf™ company and will serve as President & CEO of Medadex Pharmaceuticals, (Medadex Pharma).

"One important objective for any CBD company is to validate their products: their safety, efficacy and consistency. R&D is critical to achieve this validation. I am excited to align the goals of Verde Leaf™ with the right companies & projects in the space who share the same mission in delivering quality products consumers can trust through proper research," says Ms. Agoncillo.

Ms. Agoncillo is President of the Cannabinoid Idustry Association- CBDIA and comes from experience in the Cannabinoid Industry for the last 15 years. Her former position before taking on this role for Verde Leaf™ was Chief Business Officer of a Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical company Mandarapharma Inc. based in Toronto, Canada. She defined & helped implement the global commercial strategy for the pharmaceutical company. Additionally, along with her partner in, Original Breeders League, they developed the breeding and cultivation operations for the pharmaceutical company and successfully registered Official CBD genetics in Colombia.

"From the moment we connected, I recognized her knowledge, experience and connections in the industry. We feel Ms. Agoncillo would help our company as a whole to propel into the next phase of growth, especially with her real-world experience of developing a Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical company from scratch. Her unique background in owning a licensed Cannabinoid farm and her experience in sector from seed-to-sale, is a full-spectrum perspective that will help us define and enhance our competitive edge in the marketplace. We are excited and honored to have her become a part of our executive leadership team. Expect some great things ahead from Verde Leaf™ & Medadex Pharma." - Dr. Jackson Garth, President & CEO of Verde Leaf™.

ABOUT VERDE LEAF™

Verde Leaf™ is one of the hemp industry's first vertically integrated hemp processing solutions. We solve some of the key challenges in the emerging hemp industry by assisting farmers with license acquisition, hemp cultivation and processing, and filling the knowledge gap with our network of seasoned hemp farmers and specialists across the Southeast.

Moreover, by securing exclusive contracts with farmers, Verde Leaf™ ensures that hemp product buyers have unprecedented clarity, consistency, and data about the hemp products they are buying.

