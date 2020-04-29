Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verde Leaf : ™ Holds First Workshop of 2020 for 40 New Hemp Farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 01:42pm EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Leaf ™ held its first educational workshop of the year on February 19, 2020. The one-day interactive session provided updates on research, technology, safety, and production in the agricultural hemp space.

The workshop included panel discussions and a facilitated networking session. Demonstrations of various production systems and planting methods were covered while addressing issues faced throughout the growing season. The focus of Verde Leaf ™ and The Farming Network ™ is to create a support system for our farmers which enriches and empowers, while guaranteeing sales channels.  With the assistance of the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, we were able to cultivate a positive environment that allowed members to meet, exchange information, properly complete hemp applications, and forge lasting alliances both with the SCDA and Verde Leaf ™. 

"The agricultural hemp space has unique obstacles. In recognition of the challenges we wanted to provide new farmers resources that would not only empower them but provide them with an arsenal of information to understand the rule and laws in the industry," said Dr. Jackson Garth, President & CEO of Verde Leaf ™.

Additional workshops will be available later in the summer 2020.

ABOUT VERDE LEAF

Verde Leaf ™ is one of the hemp industry's first vertically integrated hemp companies, that created solutions for the farmer, business owners, and consumers. We solve some of the key challenges in the emerging hemp industry by assisting farmers with license acquisition, hemp cultivation and processing, and filling the knowledge gap with our network of seasoned hemp farmers and specialists across the Southeast. Moreover, by securing exclusive contracts with farmers, Verde Leaf ™ ensures that hemp product consumers have unprecedented clarity, consistency, and data about the hemp products they are purchasing. By controlling our supply chain, Verde Leaf gives assurance and confidence to the superior stands of our consumable and non-consumable product lines.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verde-leaf--holds-first-workshop-of-2020-for-40-new-hemp-farmers-301049560.html

SOURCE Verde Leaf


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pWOLVERINE WORLD WIDE : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:20pCYAN : publishes consolidated financial statements for 2019 with significant growth in revenue and EBITDA
EQ
02:18pRetail TouchPoints Launches ‘Retail Reset'
GL
02:16pDUKE ENERGY : Foundation provides funds to Indiana K-12 education organizations during COVID-19 crisis
PR
02:16pWORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call On The Internet
PR
02:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Phoenix Tree Holdings, Ltd. (DNK) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:15pAmerican Creek Announces Postponement of Filing of 2019 Annual Financial Statements
NE
02:14pShuttered salons, nail bars cast pall on Coty beauty sale - sources
RE
02:13pOPPENHEIMER : Connecting-Caring During Covid-19
PU
02:12pLONDON BRENT OIL : Why all eyes will be on the expiry of Brent oil futures this week
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group